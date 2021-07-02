﻿
Andy Murray's £5million family home with wife Kim is too beautiful – inside

The Wimbledon champion lives with his four children

Andy Murray's £5million family home with wife Kim is too beautiful – inside
Andy Murray's £5million family home with wife Kim is too beautiful – inside

Andy Murray's £5million family home with wife Kim is too beautiful – inside
Sir Andy Murray and his wife Kim have lived in a beautiful £5million mansion in Surrey since 2009. The couple share the property with their four young children; Sophia, five, Edie, three, one-year-old son, Teddie, and their fourth child born in March 2021.

It turns out that the location was very carefully chosen by Andy, who explained that it's easy to travel to and from the airport. 

"At one point, I was travelling 40 weeks a year to tournaments so being closer to both Heathrow and Gatwick helped cut down on a little bit of my travel time," the tennis star told Surrey Live. "It's also easy to get to Wimbledon and the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton from here, which is where I train."

Andy has also invested in a 28-acre estate which boasts five bedrooms, a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court as well as a courtyard-style garage building to accommodate Andy's fleet of cars. Keep scrolling to see inside his current family home…

 

Andy and Kim joined the Guide Dog Charity's virtual tea party with their pet dogs, Maggie May and Rusty, while sat on their patio. The terrace has been furnished with a circular wooden table and chairs, with a cream parrot print parasol to shield them from the sun.

 

WATCH: Andy Murray embarks on tennis challenge with wife Kim

Andy Murray's £5million family home with wife Kim is too beautiful – inside
Andy and Kim's spacious garden was seen in full in another amusing Instagram post, in which he revealed his daughters had asked him to "put on your skirt". The doting dad willingly posed outdoors while wearing his kilt and a crown, showing their pristine and private lawn behind him.

Andy Murray's £5million family home with wife Kim is too beautiful – inside
Kim was not impressed when Andy used their garden furniture to support his weights during an outdoor workout. The tennis player stood in between two rattan sun loungers, and used the cream cushions to rest his weights on between sets.

 

Andy Murray's £5million family home with wife Kim is too beautiful – inside
Fans got a peek inside Kim and Andy's open plan kitchen and dining room when he celebrated his birthday in May. His Instagram photo showed their white glossy cabinets with dark wooden surround, breakfast bar with fruit bowl on top, and wooden dining table that is lined by metal dining chairs.

Andy Murray's £5million family home with wife Kim is too beautiful – inside
During the lockdown, Sir Andy won the Mutua Madrid Open online in 2020. The dad-of-four said he was going to celebrate with a huge bottle of champagne as he sat in the family dining room. Andy sat on a black metal chair at their light wooden dining table, with a tree in the background positioned between two glass doors that lead out to the garden.

 

Andy Murray's £5million family home with wife Kim is too beautiful – inside
Andy shared a look inside his living room on Instagram, revealing it features a giant, wall-mounted flat-screen TV with a shelf underneath. Alongside some green potted plants was a collection of toys no doubt belonging to his little ones, including a pink Troll doll with vibrant purple hair.

 

WATCH: Andy Murray chats to Kate Middleton from inside home

Andy Murray's £5million family home with wife Kim is too beautiful – inside
The entrance to their house features a long winding driveway surrounded by trees and hedges, where he has been enjoying playing tennis during his time at home.

Andy Murray's £5million family home with wife Kim is too beautiful – inside
Fans got a peek inside Andy's house as they celebrated the New Year in 2019, with the post appearing to show him reclining on their bed, which has a grey studded headboard.

 

Andy Murray's £5million family home with wife Kim is too beautiful – inside
The couple has a pale grey sofa, where Andy cuddled up with his daughters' Disney toys – including Minnie and Mickey Mouse – when he was injured.

