Andy Murray's £5million family home with wife Kim is too beautiful – inside

Sir Andy Murray and his wife Kim have lived in a beautiful £5million mansion in Surrey since 2009. The couple share the property with their four young children; Sophia, five, Edie, three, one-year-old son, Teddie, and their fourth child born in March 2021.
It turns out that the location was very carefully chosen by Andy, who explained that it's easy to travel to and from the airport.
"At one point, I was travelling 40 weeks a year to tournaments so being closer to both Heathrow and Gatwick helped cut down on a little bit of my travel time," the tennis star told Surrey Live. "It's also easy to get to Wimbledon and the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton from here, which is where I train."
Andy has also invested in a 28-acre estate which boasts five bedrooms, a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court as well as a courtyard-style garage building to accommodate Andy's fleet of cars. Keep scrolling to see inside his current family home…
Andy and Kim joined the Guide Dog Charity's virtual tea party with their pet dogs, Maggie May and Rusty, while sat on their patio. The terrace has been furnished with a circular wooden table and chairs, with a cream parrot print parasol to shield them from the sun.
PHOTOS: Inside Celebrity MasterChef contestant Judy Murray's former £825,000 home