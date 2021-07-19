﻿
Kelly Clarkson's $5.4m breakup megamansion is heaven on earth for her kids

Kelly Clarkson is making a fresh start amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and has purchased a brand new $5.4million (£3.8million) mansion for her and her kids, River and Remington.

The epic five-bedroom house located in the beautiful setting of Toluca Lake, Los Angeles is a world of fun for her two children.

The property comes with a huge outdoor swimming pool and an on-site tennis court, and The New York Post has reported that their outdoor space is already filled with "inflatable pool toys, bicycles, a trampoline and various toys" and there is also an outdoor playground "with a slide, swings and a playhouse". Isn't that exactly what every kid dreams of?

Inside The Kelly Clarkson Show host's home, the wonder continues as the children have stylish bedrooms with chic interiors, a huge playroom and there is a hideaway den which could be suited to children or adults!

The original real estate listing showed a children's bedroom with a modern monochrome theme and shelves filled with colourful books. The bold interiors may have been what drew the singer to the house in the first place, as everyone knows Kelly has an eye for interior design.

Family mornings can be enjoyed in the octagon-shaped breakfast room and the vast living area with grand piano looks like it has been designed for incredible party evenings.

Their home is 5,000 square feet in size, so plenty of room for hide and seek and outdoors there is one acre of land which is perfect for playing.

Overnight guests will have the option to stay in the separate guesthouse which sits alongside the picturesque outdoor pool – just imagine waking up to that view!

Kelly and Brandon confirmed their split in 2020, and this real estate purchase is a big step in their official separation. The couple have recently sold their huge Tennessee mansion which went for a whopping $6.3million (£4.5million).

