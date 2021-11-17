﻿
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field list £6.7m estate with pool, spa and helicopter hangar

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field list £6.7m estate with pool, spa and helicopter hangar - photos
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field list £6.7m estate with pool, spa and helicopter hangar - photos

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field list £6.7m estate with pool, spa and helicopter hangar - photos
Photo: © Custom
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are selling up their countryside estate in Wiltshire which comes complete with an indoor pool, football pitch, tennis court, spa and helicopter hangar. Compton Bassett House has been listed by Knight Frank on Rightmove for a jaw-dropping £6.7million, but for that price, the new owners will bag themselves seven bedrooms along with everything they need for rest, relaxation and recreation. Take a look around the very impressive and beautiful decorated family home…

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field list £6.7m estate with pool, spa and helicopter hangar - photos
Photo: © Custom
Robbie Williams' kitchen

Robbie and Ayda's kitchen is a beautiful mix of rustic and industrial features and the huge space has a blue island with in-built sink and a mammoth dining table with impressive light fittings above. Colourful artwork makes the place quirky, and the exposed shelving unit and fireplace crank up the charm.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field list £6.7m estate with pool, spa and helicopter hangar - photos
Robbie Williams' bedroom

Many of the house's bedrooms come with adjoining sitting rooms and this one is truly exquisite. The walls are kept muted, and the wooden floors are minimal, but personality is added with statement furniture and fittings.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field list £6.7m estate with pool, spa and helicopter hangar - photos
Photo: © Custom
Robbie Williams' bathroom

There are eight different bathrooms around the grand home, and this one shows the standard of luxury. The vast space is decorated tastefully and features a roll top bath, herringbone flooring and traditional Georgian-style windows.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field list £6.7m estate with pool, spa and helicopter hangar - photos
Photo: © Custom
Robbie Williams' sitting room

A warm and inviting living area that's been painted blue and features a statement gallery wall. The colour-pop sofa adds to its charm, and we adore the vintage light shades.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field list £6.7m estate with pool, spa and helicopter hangar - photos
Photo: © Custom
Robbie Williams' pool

This breathtaking pool wouldn't look out of place at a five-star hotel with its cloud ceiling and authentic-looking pillars. The perfect place for exercising, family time or even pool parties!  

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field list £6.7m estate with pool, spa and helicopter hangar - photos
Photo: © Custom
Robbie Williams' tennis courts

The inside may be impressive but it's the outdoor features that just might astound you. There's a private woodland, a tennis court and a football pitch on site. There is also a walled garden with pavilion and paddocks within the 71 acres. The family also have a separate building for staff to stay!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

