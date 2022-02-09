Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rarely seen rooms inside £11m home are so grand

You might like...
-
Royal wedding unconventional gift lists revealed: Prince William, Meghan Markle and more
With never-ending budgets, historic venues and jaw-dropping gowns, royal weddings are nothing like the ordinary nuptials of members of the public –...
-
Vanessa Feltz's wild £3.5m home where fiancé Ben sleeps in a separate bed
-
Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure's stylish London pad – photos
-
Inside Elizabeth Hurley's $8m megamansion where she's recovering from injury
-
Dylan Dreyer's family home that totally defies the odds - photos