MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside

The couple regularly reveal glimpses inside their home on social media

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
MasterChef presenter John Torode lives in London with his wife Lisa Faulkner, and the pair regularly reveal glimpses inside their beautiful home on social media.

The couple, who met on the BBC show in 2010 and married in 2019, share a passion for cooking and have regularly shared photos and videos from their impeccable kitchen, while the garden boasts a pizza oven and BBQ for even more culinary adventures.

Featuring hardwood flooring, rich colours and luxurious styling throughout, take a tour of their cosy family home…

The kitchen:

The breakfast bar offers plenty of space for preparing food and eating together, while the couple has everything from dinnerware to ornaments on display on open shelving and in a glass-fronted cabinet.

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
The couple’s kitchen features painted wooden cabinets and open shelving displaying an array of crockery and teapots. John and Lisa have a wooden island unit offering extra food preparation space, while culinary equipment including a blender and spice rack can be seen on the work surface behind.

WATCH: The TV chef and wife Lisa often film from their stunning kitchen

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
With two chefs in the household, it’s only fitting that mealtimes become a special occasion. The MasterChef host prepared a Japanese dinner for Lisa’s birthday that she couldn’t resist showing off on Instagram, showing the perfectly laid table with patterned kitchenware and chopsticks.

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
Lisa recently shared a photo of a very tasty looking breakfast that she enjoyed with John at home. The "breakfast of champions" included eggy bread and coffeemate. 

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
The kitchen and dining room appear to be open plan, with a wooden dining table placed near to the glass patio doors that lead out to the garden. John and Lisa have hung an industrial-style light fitting over the table, and added fresh flowers and candles to provide the finishing touches.

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
Lisa donned her wedding dress to do the housework as the couple celebrated their six month wedding anniversary in April, as she cleaned their dining table, which overlooks the garden via bi-fold glass doors and has a selection of candles as a centerpiece.

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
The garden:

Lovebirds Lisa and John have been enjoying many a date night at home now the warmer weather has welcomed alfresco dining. Luckily, the pair can enjoy each other's company in their stunning garden, complete with comfy outdoor furniture, chic paving and a stylish trellis surrounded by lush greenery.

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
"It's pizza night," John captioned this photo showing a look at his impressive pizza oven fired up in their garden.

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
John and Lisa's garden looks beautiful, and the Australian chef couldn't resist sharing this photo of clematis growing across a trellis on a sunny day in April.

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
The living room:

Lisa was trying to show off her new boots in this photo, but her post also offered a look inside their living room, which has navy blue walls and pale blue sofas with a matching footstool, and wooden flooring that leads through into the next room.

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
John and Lisa’s living room has a bay window with floor-length curtains and wooden flooring, where they placed their Christmas tree in December 2019. A geometric print rug is on the floor at the centre of the room, while the couple have decorated the room with a floor lamp and an array of ornaments.

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
The couple have a navy sofa that looks like the perfect spot to cuddle up with their pet dog. A coffee table sits alongside one of the sofas, where a framed photo is on display.

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
In early November Lisa cosied up in front of her living room's beautiful fireplace for the first time this year, marking the occasion with a gorgeous Instagram post.

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
Lisa shared another glimpse inside her living room with a sweet snap of her pet dog, showing an unusual patterned cabinet that sits in the corner of the room. The couple also have chopped logs in the room, which can be used for their traditional log burning fire.

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
The bedroom:

The actress shared a look inside her bedroom with this photo showing her relaxing on the bed, which has a plain white duvet cover and pillows, and an ornate wooden cabinet at the side.

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
The actress gave fans a look inside her bedroom with an Instagram selfie, showing her statement light fitting and colourful striped duvet colour that brightened up the cream décor.

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
When filming inside their bedroom one morning, Lisa revealed that they have a huge velvet bed, and inadvertently showed off a heartfelt artwork piece hanging above it. The statement sign reads: "As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was about to happen." How cute?

MasterChef star John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic – see inside
Lisa shared a peek at the couple’s garden on Instagram, revealing it had made John feel “very zen” to be outside in the sunshine.

