While we continue life in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you during this period of self-isolation.

As Mars tussles with wayward Uranus it is business as unusual in the run up to Wednesday's Full Moon. These are volatile times, yet the pink supermoon in your opposite sign of Libra is your call to strengthen your close relationships and listen to their current needs. Feeling heard is the catalyst for greater connection.

You've come to recognise the radical nature of Uranus in your sign and when Mars clashes with the maverick one you see once again how flashpoints can come out of the blue. However, with the Full Moon on Wednesday in the harmonious sign of Libra there's a lot you can do to smooth any unsettled feelings. Be the rock, not the avalanche.

Spontaneity is your forte, yet you have limited movement these days. However, mentally you are as sharp as ever, so when you need to step in this week you're prepared to do so. All the information you have at your fingertips is very much needed and it's your cool-headed approach that carves out a strategy.

The upcoming Full Moon highlights what's going on in family matters and your new role within it. This is a big period of adjustment for you, yet you instinctively know where you're needed. Conversations about your brand new future are shaping up well.

The upcoming Full Moon has a flavour of tension and release about it. Firstly, you're likely to make a stand for what you believe is right in these unprecedented times. Whatever comes up is likely to shock those close to you. Yet your natural return to love is highlighted by the pink supermoon in gentle Libra. The lion will soon be purring again.

Disturbance in the cosmos reflects the state of affairs here on earth and you're dealing with so many things outside of what you ever expected. There are no grooves to follow in these shifting times, yet you are recognising that what used to concern you is currently of no relevance. Therefore you can concentrate on your true values.

As the whole concept of relating to others is going through a time of upheaval and change you're meeting the Full Moon in your sign this week with a need to make a fresh start. Besides, as others are determinedly rocking the boat, you must make your own feelings clear. Compromise can't be a one-sided action.

In a world of disruption, you're alert to any element of surprise. Yet other people's behaviour can pop you right out of your comfort zone. Momentarily inconvenient, it also means you are liberated and can free up your energy for what you really feel is most important now.

Tempting as it is to rush into something it might be wise to consider the consequences. Besides, situations themselves are altering at a rapid pace without your intervention. There is something to be said for standing back and in the fullness of time knowing you were right all along.

These are tense times and you have no desire to make them any more explosive. Yet someone's inability to contain their feelings ups the ante for the midweek Full Moon which turns everything into a big deal. It does focus your mind on the choices you have and increasingly you're preparing yourself for a radical fresh start.

Seldom have you felt so fired up and when Mars in Aquarius clashes with your volatile ruler Uranus on Tuesday you're absolutely ready to do something out of the ordinary. It might be a blinding flash of insight that cuts through all extraneous issues making your next move absolutely obvious to you, but received as a wake-up call to others.

It's important that you don't allow the pain of the world into you at all times. As a Piscean you are super-sensitive to all that is circulating in the atmosphere, yet you also need to immerse yourself in things that stimulate joy and happiness for your own healing powers to recharge. Use your magic on yourself.

