Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has revealed which star signs are best-suited to one another. Under lockdown, we are seeing whether we are truly compatible or not with others. Perhaps we are stuck with someone 24/7 and it's driving us mad as there isn't the space to overlook what isn't working between you. For singletons the desire for love is heightened – but what about making sure you're dating the right star sign before lockdown is lifted?

All the star signs belong to one of the four elements and this gives all the signs a group signature that blends well or feels challenging with each other.

The element of Fire: Aries (March 21 - April 19), Leo (July 23 - August 22) and Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The element of Air: Gemini (May 21 - June 20), Libra (September 23 - October 22) and Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The element of Earth: Taurus (April 20 - May 20), Virgo (August 23 - September 22) and Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The element of Water: Cancer (June 21 - July 22), Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) and Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Fire signs are compatible

The fire signs, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius, love each other's company. They make a dynamic duo, always active and firing off each other. It can get a little competitive or argumentative with all that extrovert energy going on, but arguments are quickly forgotten. They want to be super busy as a couple, to drive the relationship forward as they are both spontaneous and goal oriented.

Air signs are compatible

The Air signs of Gemini, Libra and Aquarius are also instantly connected to each other because the element of Air feeds communication. They have a lot to talk about, they are never bored with each other and they both adore people so they usually make a very sociable couple. They are light-hearted and interested in what's going on in the world.

Earth signs are compatible

The Earth signs of Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn are also highly compatible with each other as they are both solid, practical and commitment-oriented. They like to make plans together and put a lot of effort into making a relationship work. They are also great when working together as they love to share a common goal. They are renowned for making relationships last.

Water signs are compatible

With the water signs of Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces, the element of romance is very strong and this couple will intuitively understand each other. They base relationships on looking after each other and developing a really strong emotional connection. They like to share how they feel and create memories together.

Which signs also work together?

Couples from outside your element may add extra spark – Air and Fire signs are good together. They share an outgoing energy that keeps the relationship lively. Earth and Water signs are also a natural fit as they can establish security and feel naturally at home with each other.

Which signs are less compatible?

On the other hand you might find yourself quite literally 'out of your element'. Fire with Water or Earth are at cross-purposes. Fire feels water-logged or hemmed in. Water feels Fire is too hot to handle, Earth feels Fire will scorch them. Air drives Water crazy with their refusal to say how they feel and Air feels Water is over-sensitive. Air dislikes the rules that come with the Earth signs. Meanwhile Earth is ruffled by Air.

