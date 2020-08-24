Your weekly horoscope revealed for 24 to 30 August

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you, and make sure to check out Debbie's book, Written in the Stars.

You're aware of heavy duty responsibilities early in the week, but once you get stuck in you feel a sense of achievement. Late August is actually a wonderful time for progressing your Autumn plans, taking care of yourself and your daily life. Finding a peaceful state in yourself is the key to unlocking your full potential.

6 planets in the earth signs are feeding into your own sense of grounded energy. It's one step at a time to get things done and to savour the delights of the Autumn to come. You're willing to let go of outmoded ways of thinking, inviting a whole new lease of life to take shape within you.

The Virgo time period puts you in the mood to build up your personal life. Home and close relationships could do with a little restoration and your capacity to make things fun injects a spark into what has become routine. Literally this is one week where one door closes and another opens.

You're looking at where you stand in relation to a significant other – past, present or someone you'd like to have a future with if possible. It seems that some practical issues must be addressed now, a bottom line, a boundary. It might be time to step in or time to let go but you have clarity on your next step.

The aura you give out is one of invincibility. Yet all lions know what a tough few years it has been and how your daily life has to support you now rather than undermine you. Giving yourself a break from the relentless pressure would be one way of managing your energy. Perhaps a way to find peace, beauty and love is long overdue.

Even a Virgo has to have a reality check now and again and as Mars clashes with sensible Saturn any area which has existed on a wing and a prayer will be put to the test. Sometimes Virgo attracts others who live more chaotically and then puts in a huge effort to straighten them out. If this is you, maybe the time has come to step back from being the fixer.

It seems someone is behaving as the immoveable object no matter how much you try to use your diplomatic skills. If you meet a brick wall early in the week then this is your moment to re-group. There are plenty of other ways you could go. Plenty of other people out there. There really is an easier way...

Giving serious consideration to how things will work is important early in the week when Mars clashes with the stern planet Saturn. It seems you have some boxes to tick in terms of practicality and viability. Yet you are a resourceful Scorpio and having found a solution you'll be moving onto more creative concepts that fill you with delight.

By rights you should be gaining profile and prestige at this time of year when the Sun is at the top spot in your chart. Yet it seems you still have something to prove and a tough audience. It's your sense of humour and goodwill that charms them every time. You can read the mood perfectly.

Playing host to serious Saturn in your sign can feel onerous. Yet you also have expansive Jupiter and the powerful Pluto visiting, so there's no time like the present to weigh things up and go for the alchemy option that transforms your difficulties into gold. You can do it if you're willing to see things differently.

Mars and Saturn feel like a correction point. If you've gone too far or there are weaknesses in the system they will be flagged up now. Which is ultimately good news as it means you'll be given a chance to sort it all out before you get in too deep. A few tweaks here and there will make all the difference to your master plan.

You can't please all of the people all of the time – something that is obvious in the early part of this week when people are putting up all their barriers. Yet you have a way of joining hearts and minds together and enabling things to flow again. No dramas, just concentrating on the positives.

