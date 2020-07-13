Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you, and make sure to check out Debbie's book, Written in the Stars.

Is it possible to have too much of a good thing? You're definitely in the mood to push through to make your life bigger and better. Aries has a competitive spirit – but for you, winning is everything. If you've felt held back recently, you're coming back with your eye on the prize.

Just when you had got used to the simple life, Jupiter and Pluto are here to remind you to get back in the mix. An opportunity is arising that feels too good to miss, tempting you out of your groove in order to experience life on a grander scale. You feel it's time to go for it.

Holding back isn't your style, so you're intrigued by new potential that piques your curiosity. Perhaps on one level it's all too much. Yet if you don't explore what's on offer you'll never know just how good it could be.

Every cell in your being is receiving the pulsing energy of Jupiter and Pluto who are directly opposite you in the sign of Capricorn. They act as a lighthouse, showing you how to navigate the territory but also the possibility of landing something you've always wanted.

Leos never do things by halves. So you're totally up for the air of largesse that permeates this week. Besides, you've felt that recent times have cramped your style and restricted your Leo pzazz and self- expression. So, now is the time to raise your sights and even take a leap of faith designed to uplevel everything.

Strong cosmic forces could sweep you off your feet this week. Whether that feels euphoric or dangerous or even both, you need to find a way to steady yourself. Meeting what happens in a grounded way means that you retain your earthy practicality. Even if your spirit wants to fly.

Developments are showing signs of promise that can make you either giddy with delight or unsettled. Life is moving on and the shape of it is changing. However, what seems like an intervention into the status quo could soon reveal itself to be thrillingly welcome.

Scorpios are brilliant at taking on something that is both demanding and complex – which is just as well as the universe has got something for you with your name on it. This is potentially life-changing and offers you a platform that will shift and stretch your mental landscape whilst delivering what you most desire.

You're on the verge of a 'big deal'. Whether this is financial, emotional or both it seems your stake, investment, pay-off or involvement requires you to take the whole thing very seriously indeed. This isn't the time to act on blind faith. You will need to take a leap, but only after careful calculations.

As Jupiter and Pluto convene in Capricorn you're being shown that there's more to your life-story than hoiking yourself up the mountain. Ultimately, the qualities you possess signal to others that the human spirit is vastly resilient and resourceful. That big step you're taking is for all mankind!

Whilst Saturn, Jupiter and Pluto are all positioned in the secret weapon area of your chart, people could under-estimate you. They will see exactly what you're made of towards the end of this year and into the early part of this decade. For now, you're exploring all the possibilities – which are many and plentiful.

Inner strength and quiet confidence say more than any amount of show off and bluster. You're getting hold of the strength you have inside and the sense that you can be the alchemist of your life's experiences. Going for gold is your new target.

