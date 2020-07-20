Your weekly horoscope revealed for 20 to 26 July

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you, and make sure to check out Debbie's book, Written in the Stars.

A second New Moon in the most personal angle of your chart makes you sure you got the original message from the universe! It's time to make a fresh start, get your ducks in a row and move into a new phase of living and being. Besides, you have things you wish to achieve that can't be put on hold any longer.

At times over the last month you've felt that communication was frozen, but now it's all coming back to life. Monday's New Moon pulses you with things that need to be talked about, explored and decided on. These plans give your life greater shape and definition whilst taking you in a direction you didn't think possible.

You've been wondering whether you need to come up with one of your astounding idea that will generate more income and a greater level of security. Options have been running round in your head for weeks now. With the New Moon's link to the practical planet Saturn you're ready to make it real.

These are extraordinary times, particularly for the sign of Cancer as you are getting not just one, but two New Moons in your sign within the space of a month. Think back to Summer Solstice time and what came up as you're now ready to act on it. You realise this is a serious decision that feels right.

Background information is coming to light and all the things that you've been reflecting on in recent weeks are leading to an aha moment. Once the Sun enters Leo on Wednesday you'll feel that full Leo life-force radiating out from you. Your presence is sunshine for others so never under-estimate what you can make possible.

The New Moon in the people angle of your chart accents whether you feel you belong or not. In recent months you've had to pull away from various groups and now you may be reluctant to go back to them. Follow your instincts – we are all on a path of evolution, and maybe yours is going in a different direction.

You're in a growth cycle that will influence the way you want to live or work. Whilst you've been mulling over your next move, others have assumed you will simply fit in with the status quo. Yet Monday's New Moon triggers such a strong sense of what's best that you find it quite easy to draw a line under their expectations and make a move that's on your own terms.

As the New Moon directly contacts Saturn, the planet of commitment and karma, you're feeling super-purposeful and ready to sign on the dotted line. It is a time of high-definition and decision making that will channel your energy into a new and dynamic direction. Ridding yourself of anything that stands in the way of that would be a good idea.

Where you stand in relation to other people's involvement in your finances, business or very personal affairs is reaching a point of no return. Monday's New Moon opposite the chord-cutting and seriously binding Saturn means that you want in or out. It will all come as a relief as you really want to move on.

You've been psyching yourself up for this moment as Saturn in Capricorn wants to get real and definitive. So the New Moon on Monday is perfect for firming something up that involves you and another person. All the hard work you've put in is going to pay off as the positives align before this month is out.

Saturn is checking in on you to make sure that you've still got your feet on the ground when it comes to your moments of inspiration. Striking a balance between the dream and the practicality is vital now and if you can make it work you're going to yield big rewards in 2021.

This month, the best is yet to come. So hold onto your sense of magic and flow even though the universe is stretching you to be as practical as possible this week. You've learnt not to waste time on what is energy draining and unviable so you're perfectly positioned to reach a golden moment of seemingly effortless manifestation.

