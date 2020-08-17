Your weekly horoscope revealed for 17 to 23 August

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you, and make sure to check out Debbie's book, Written in the Stars.

A dynamic cosmos propels you into the fast lane this week which is exactly where you want to be. You get those instant results you've been looking for as ideas go straight into action. Wednesday's New Moon further ignites your driving force and creative spark.

Home life and personal affairs are receiving a huge boost of energy and confidence which gets things moving amongst those closest to you. A burst of activity on the home front could up-level the way you live or the way you engage with life from the roots up.

You're usually an ideas person but you will excel yourself this week as your huge capacity to connect concepts, link with people and make things happen sets things in motion very quickly. If there's something you want to say, now is the time to say it.

If 2020 has forced you into your shell, now is the time to come out as not only do you have radiant Venus in your sign, sending you the love but a high level of engagement with those who appreciate your worth. Feeling good about yourself instantly switches the way other people respond to you.

Significant discussions enable things to take off in the blink of an eye. If you think back to the period between 2017 and 2019 when you were bombarded by circumstances beyond your control you now have a rare form of power to take things in exactly the direction you want to go.

You've been quietly getting on with your own thing and bringing a chapter to a close so that you can re-ignite your goals, aims and ambitions. As Mercury arrives in Virgo on Thursday giving you crystal clear communication, followed by the Sun's high energy on Saturday you're entering a new and exciting phase of development.

Where you fit into the crowd is the subject of this week's cosmic climate. Perhaps you've been teetering on the edge of a group project for many a moon, but are now prepared to go all-in. It seems this is the right thing at exactly the right time and what you've got to offer is very much needed.

The work that you do in a formal or informal way is currently receiving a giant leap up the ladder. This is the moment that presses the refresh button in terms of your career or other goals and places you in a prime position to achieve what you've always wanted. Perhaps the right contacts and connections come your way and an opening is there for you.

You're full on with your plans to travel, study or expand in new directions this week. Pushing forward with a tailwind. This is a window of opportunity that is not to be missed as 2020 has had more than its fair share of stuck energy. Take advantage of offers that come your way.

You've been pondering issues to do with your financial set-up and resources for a while. Now you're having important talks that have the capacity to instigate change. For once, those close to you are co-operative! Leaving you free to embrace a brand new future.

A cluster of activity in Leo, including a New Moon activates relationships and your on-going exchange with others. If you've felt a little cut-off, now is the time to reach out and strengthen bonds. An opportunity to engage differently with someone who either represents a part of your past or your future.

The working pattern of your life has seen many adjustments in recent months, yet now you have an opportunity to tie up all the loose ends and turn your attention to significant others who are set to make a big impact in late August/early September. Set your house in order and the rest will follow!

