Your weekly horoscope revealed for 14 to 20 September

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

The accent is all on health and well-being at the moment, planting new seeds for renewal and refurbing aspects of your life to create maximum workability. You can make great strides forward with due diligence. Not your favourite subject – but it gets results.

What's the story with Uranus in your sign having a stand-off with your personable ruling planet Venus? Is someone bothering you? Have you had enough? It might be time to move on and anyway you can sense the joy in other directions.

Have you ever thought that 'the answers lie within?' Maybe not, as you are an outward looking Gemini! Yet it would be so valuable for you to scan what's going on inside you at the moment. Take a deep breath and realise that you create your own reality to a large extent. In which case what are you going to dream up next?

This is a time for greater connection, rather than being a hermit crab. You can see what a powerful affect recent times have had on your closest relationships and despite the challenges – you're feeling stronger. This should be a time for you to experience a personal renaissance.

It's not all to do with the money, of course, but you're in a position where you want to be rewarded for your efforts. Or at the very least appreciated for your Leo flair and fabulousness. As Venus in your own sign is in a huff with volatile Uranus this week, you'll make your feelings known.

Keeping it all together is hugely important to you which is why you work so hard to ensure all the plates are spinning. This week's Virgo New Moon in a pro-active alignment with Saturn and Pluto gives you a power surge of confidence that you haven't felt in a while. It makes the law of attraction work in your favour.

You might feel the presence of a guardian angel this week as you receive the whisper that everything is going to be alright. Put it down to the New Moon in the most spiritual and invisible angle of your chart. Turn down the volume on the outside world so you can listen.

You have a vital role to play within a group of people, circle, team or gathering as you speak the vital truths that they need to hear. It will get them on-track, encourage a re-vitalisation of their goals and ability to pull together. It's all to do with your penetrating power of perception that delivers third eye insight right where it's needed.

As your powerfully positive ruling planet Jupiter has just turned direct after months of dragging its heels, you're making a lucky break just when you'd almost given up hope. Rabbits and hats come to mind – yet this is no conjuring trick. You know how much it took to get you here.

Jupiter's turnaround in your sign is going to be a bonus for you. There's an uplift in your state of affairs as this planet of positive energy marches through your sign before leaving you in December. You're inclined to look at new pathways that offer you something you've always wanted. This isn't about taking a risk but it does require an open mind.

You aren't one to flinch around sudden developments – in fact, you thrive on them. Magnetic attraction, surprises and interventions all have the power to turn things around for you. On or off, someone has the power to effect a switch in your feelings. It's really quite exciting.

If you've been polarizing with someone, wanting to do things in different ways, holding different opinions and values you'll find this week's New Moon offers you a chance to wipe the slate clean and start over. What happens next shows you that you can be stronger together than apart.

