Your weekly horoscope revealed for 15 to 21 February

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

Walking the tightrope between lockdown Saturn on one side and free spirited Uranus on the other is no mean feat. But you've got the talent to rise to the challenge and reach new heights of motivation. Besides, Mercury is ending its dizzying retrograde next weekend which restores your 20/20 vision.

No doubt the Chinese Year of the Ox will align with your stellar Taurean qualities of hard work and resilience. Yet you want more from life than being a beast of burden and there's a part of you that simply yearns to run free. How can you shake off the shackles? The secret is in releasing your old thoughts and embracing new ideas.

Over the past few weeks, Mercury's retrograde motion has created a trickster modality that has upended much of your thinking. In particular some plans have got re-routed and old projects have come up for review. Now is the time to make the cut and pursue only what can take you into an exciting and better future.

The tension between upholding the status quo and making a bid for freedom is increasing this week, throwing your options into stark contrast. However, change is inevitable and embracing the future desirable, even if it takes you into the realm of the unknown. Think of yourself as moving towards an exciting re-birth.

You always make your own decisions, no matter how much others are weighing in with their polarizing viewpoints. It's clear this is a 'marmite' moment when divisions are highlighted and it's hard to find a middle way. After Mercury changes direction on Saturday your obvious answer will come.

You are the sign of preservation, yet it seems you're being asked to step into a whole new scenario. Whatever the rights and wrongs of the matter you can take every single one of the lessons you've learnt to keep you one step ahead of what's developing. Your databank of information culled from your eagle eye is your ultimate resource.

Your two scales are unlikely to equalise this week as planetary forces pull in different directions. It takes this level of intensity to get you to make an all-important decision. Staying still isn't an option so gather your sense of purpose for a meaningful move between now and the Libra Full Moon on 28 March.

Do you feel the squeeze? Put it down to Saturn and Uranus which are pulling at your comfort zone and offering new ways to live and connect. For some Scorpios a radical move lies ahead. For others, adding an entirely new dimension to what already exists proves a perfect combo. Either way it's time to do things differently.

Take a cool look at what's involved financially before you rush in with your usual enthusiasm. Now is the time to ask awkward questions and get the measure of what something is worth in terms of the money, your time and effort. Being prudent at this point proves you can be practical as well as visionary.

You're never one to shirk responsibilities. However, you must admit that you're in need of a fresh injection of excitement. One that delivers a fresh perspective on areas of your life that have become too predictable and routine. The key to this is to connect with those who have managed to do it their way. Make it yours.

You might have lost interest in what was once a main source of engagement in your playbook. Which is a sign that it's time to discover something that lies outside of the mainstream which gives you that edge. Saturn in Aquarius maintains your grip on reality, but you can keep expanding and growing.

Your special brand of magic is returning once the Sun enters Pisces on Thursday, enabling you to ride over the waves that are rippling all around. Meanwhile it's important not to over-react to what's happening and never to take things personally. If certain people are losing the plot, the thread will pick up when Mercury moves forward on Sunday.

