Your weekly horoscope revealed for 1 to 7 February

As the first sign of the zodiac you're a natural leader and independent. Yet 2021 is about collaboration and connection even if you're at the top of the pile. Look to see where your team can manifest a breakthrough or breakout, as those old ways are biting the dust. Being liberated is the new conformity.

You've got such a knack of putting out a great public image that few people realise you're at such a change point in your life. Whilst you like to maintain the cover of continuity, deep inside you're not recognising yourself anymore! Allow this great wave of rebellion to rise and give yourself permission to be different. It will give you a new lease of life.

Many Geminis operate with split interests as a natural reflection of the duality of the twins. So the hallmark of 2021's clash between the old and the new is something that you instantly recognise as that familiar pull of opposites that threads through so many areas in your life. You are perhaps the only sign that can do both with panache.

Sharing, caring and merging with others comes naturally to Cancer. Yet there have been times in your life when you've given too much and got caught out. As Venus and Saturn join forces next weekend you need to establish some boundaries or protect your interests. Give the other party clarity on what you need and you get more likelihood of delivery.

Venus as the goddess of good relationships is a good one to have in your partnership zone right now. She can negotiate the ins and outs of where you stand in all manner of interactions. You should reach a defining moment towards the weekend which is an eye-opener in terms of who and what matters most to you.

As Mercury whirls in retrograde motion you've got plenty to busy yourself with this week. Sorting out all manner of issues that have become unstuck. It is really your perfectionism and willingness to serve that stands out at this point. Never underestimate the power of being the best at what you do.

Don't forget the look and feel of where you are as a way of honouring Venus this week. Bring in the beauty and work your charms as a way of offsetting the dourness of life in the outside world. Where do you begin to close down and why? Can you retain your sparkle even if it seems you're the only firework on display?

It really is time to freshen up your home environment and renew your own spirit. If home is your sanctuary then look to see how it can reflect the very best aspects of your Scorpionic style – with passion, interest and powers of regeneration. Make a commitment to yourself and your space because happiness is an inside job.

You love to infuse other people with positive momentum in order to drive things forward. Yet what you need to do is establish something of a bottom line, a reality check so that everyone understands where you're coming from. Establish who is on board and then you can move in exciting ways together.

You bring a level of maturity to responsibilities that others struggle to find. It's innate in you and one of your gifts in life, although of course it sometimes feels as if you're taking on more than some people. Yet the rewards are there, because you're in it for the long haul and already have the track record and internal resilience to prove it.

The whole idea of relationship is something Aquarians tend to base on friendship. Unless you have that meeting of minds and shared interests it can be game over. Yet you're looking at how you can attach more fully or connect differently. It's time to take things further and shake them up.

You don't need an audience when so many planets are occupying the most private and personal space in your life. You can be present for others without compromising your precious me-time and you probably want more of it this week. Your inner realm is so busy you're dreaming when you're awake and lucid dreaming when you're sleeping.

