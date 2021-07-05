Your weekly horoscope revealed for 5 to 11 July

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

You're ready to make a bold move even though it means flying in the face of the status quo. When you go ahead you're propelled by your love of life and desire to live it as fully as possible. Those who don't are left in awestruck by your audacity.

Having tried to make things work you're now prepared to look at other ways of handling a situation, including making a radical change if needs be. Certainly there are ways in which a big move might be attractive. Saturday's New Moon in the think-tank angle of your chart is the clincher.

If you're currently navigating a minefield and every step seems to set off a cacophony of conflicting opinion, rest assured that Saturday's New Moon gives you that valuable release of tension. The prolonged period of Mercury's stay in Gemini, including its retrograde, has proved slippery. Now you will find your feet again.

In the run-up to the New Moon in Cancer on the 10th, you're once again hearing all the pros and cons around a financial issue that involves others. They are making their case known without considering the other side of the story. Yet you can make a casting vote purely on your own intuitive gut feelings and must do so.

Venus shimmers in Leo enabling you to give the brush off to those with a heavier energy and steer yourself away. In fact, the more you sense their desire to control everything, the freer your spirit becomes and the more determined to do your own thing. Dazzle them with your sparkle.

Whilst others make a big song and dance you're quietly getting on with the things that matter to you. The secret of your success is in not becoming involved in other people's dramas whilst keeping your ear to the ground for the relevant information. Next Saturday's New Moon is your moment to draw everyone together.

Being part of a group dynamic is likely to unsettle your scales and you're particularly aware of those who seek to control or disrupt the agenda. Yet you know better than anyone that he who speaks loudest isn't necessarily in possession of the greatest vision. The New Moon on the 10th showcases results rather than ego.

Playing in a larger arena inevitably lends more drama to the backdrop but you can work it to your advantage by raising your own game. This is the perfect time to showcase your talents and offer your insight into how to break a dead-lock. The brightest ideas will thrive and provide an impetus for a whole new direction.

As you are someone who is always looking to take things forward you're more than happy to dispel a myth that has been lingering through last month and be the truth teller. As you move towards the New Moon on Saturday your capacity to connect and collaborate will come to the fore.

Tussles over the give and take of a joint venture are common when there is so much at stake. Your remit is to remind people of their responsibilities yet look for ways to solve a problem. By the time of the New Moon in Cancer next Saturday someone is more than ready to come to the table.

If you have reached something of a crunch point in a negotiation or issue with a certain someone, the presence of Saturn in your own sign is proving that you can be an immoveable object! Yet the ingenious side of your nature should give you a wow factor exit strategy nobody else has thought of.

Sometimes it can be hard to find the inspiration when your time is taken up with everyday affairs that require meticulous attention. A part of you wants to throw in the towel but the upcoming New Moon next Saturday is destined to feed your soul and provide you with the sense of connection you long for.

