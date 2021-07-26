Your weekly horoscope revealed for 26 July to 1 August

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

It's not often that you find yourself behind the curve. But your attention has been drawn to issues that have been left in the dark. This week you can place your full attention on clearing them out. As Mars moves to fastidious Virgo you might enjoy some forensic attention to detail!

Jupiter has come back to the prime position in your chart where he will shine the light until the year's end. So this is your perfect opportunity to get behind the goals you'd like to achieve and showcase your talents. Plunge yourself fully into what you enjoy, savouring the sweet spots.

As Jupiter backtracks into friendly Aquarius your curiosity is piqued. This is not about multi-tasking per se, but exploring a raft of possibilities that intrigue you between now and the end of the year. Playing small doesn't suit you, so raise your sights and begin the adventure trail.

If you've been looking for an extra measure of support and togetherness, Jupiter is determinedly lighting up the share sector of your skies from Wednesday. Help can come from unexpected sources as the sign of Aquarius is renowned for its left field signature.

Activity in the relationship angle of your chart continues with Jupiter's return to feed your interactions with partners and significant others with the feel-good-factor. Serious Saturn is also here, together with the Summer Full Moons which put you in the hot seat for both business and pleasure.

Whilst your mind is pondering all that is left undone, in typical Virgo fashion, you couldn't wish for a better note of cheer than the reappearance of Jupiter in the task sector of your skies to make light work of it all. Besides which, Mars joins Venus in your sign from Thursday downloading you extra drive.

Whilst you're busy behind-the-scenes putting something together don't forget to enjoy yourself as Jupiter's spark ignites entertainment, fun, romance and pleasure. It would be a pity to miss it! This year requires one of the biggest balancing acts and no-one is better equipped than you to make it work.

Scorpios can conceal their talents with their natural instinct for privacy, yet Mercury's arrival onto the headline act of your chart pronounces them for all to see. It's like having your very own p.r. machine, so work it whilst you've got over the next few weeks and your team and tribe will work magic.

Group chat may be where it's at, but Mars wants you to lead the team. Of course you've got no foibles regarding going all-out, but it really does feel as if time is of the essence. As both the Sun and Mercury are due for a stand-off with stern Saturn early August, ensure you've done the paperwork.

Nothing is for nothing – the mantra that Capricorns live by is that all effort is important. Yet generous Jupiter's re-entrance into your finance sector is pay-out time because you're worth it. Between now and the end of the year fill your boots with self-confidence and the money will follow.

The one celestial visitor that you should receive with open arms is the good-fellow Jupiter who stands on your doorstep this Wednesday for a prolonged stay until the year's end. He will do so much to offset the grumps of critical Saturn. Just smile and know you're getting it right.

It's not that your luck runs out when generous Jupiter leaves you on Wednesday, more that you get a chance to anchor the good bits he's dangled as possibilities over the last couple of months. Besides, he is back on December 29th to see in the New Year with you on a note of good cheer.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.