Your weekly horoscope revealed for 20 to 26 September

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

The Full Moon unlocks what's been kept hidden away in your psyche, so don't be surprised if you find yourself ruminating over old memories early in the week or receive a blast from the past. Autumn Equinox suggests it's time to re-invigorate relationships with your personal magnetism. Do something different.

The celestial overhead lighting centres around a Full Moon that signifies a gathering of like minds and the upcoming clash between Venus and ground-breaking Uranus. For this reason you need to stand out from the crowd and amaze others with just how forward thinking you are.

You normally skip over contentious issues with a lightness that defuses trouble. Yet you can't help wondering why someone seems set on provoking tension this week. Perhaps it's time to put some distance between you. Especially as you have solutions which get results.

You really want to move forward with plans that will take you through the rest of this year and beyond. So you have to find a way to let old matters drop. Break up with your old mindset and reframe everything that's going on as an opportunity. This will press the reset button.

It's exciting to know that you still have a lot of options when it comes to re-jigging your personal or working life. However, staying the same is not one of them! Take a look at what's been stuck and set your mind to doing things differently from now on. You won't regret it.

The Full Moon opens up the realm of the heart which means you need to come out of your head and embrace the feelings that cannot be rationalized. This means you can meet someone where they're at. A breakthrough is imminent if you let it unfold.

Some tough talking may be necessary mid-week when it's clear someone is pushing for you to comply with their views. You can find a way to remain impervious to their control tactics whilst getting on with your own agenda. Don't worry you'll be first over the finishing line.

It's not easy being a Scorpio right now as Saturn has pushed back hard on you and now Uranus the change-maker is further altering your set-up. However, you must hold your inner stability, no matter what's taking place and know that you will settle on your pathway.

An important Full Moon urges you to let go of issues that have impacted on your peace of mind and surrender them to the universe. Travel light, even if others are still holding on to their baggage. You will find things will move swiftly if you're ready to embrace change.

Nothing is written in stone, so you do have the capacity to make some vital changes this week and show others that you mean business. Perhaps you've been waiting for a situation to right itself but must now make an intervention. It will come as a relief to all concerned that there is a way forward.

If there are still some grey areas concerning a financial matter now is the time to sort them out. Your capacity to come up with different solutions will break the deadlock. Besides, isn't it better to be absolutely clear rather than living on a wing and a prayer?

A Full Moon in your own sign illuminates the next few days as being especially heart-felt and sensitised. Therefore, go gently with yourself and try not to take on the world. By the end of the week you will be back on terra firma, together with some psychological treasure.

