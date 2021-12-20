Weekly horoscope: 20 to 26 December

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

It's your zest for life that lights up this time of year, even though this week's cosmos is less than sparkly. Stay focused on your own goals and aspirations as to how you want to position yourself in the world in 2022. They might be constantly under review as important shifts take place.

Fortunately, the asteroid Ceres is moving into Taurus, providing a sense of nurturing and comfort. This does a lot to offset some of the intensity that surrounds Christmas time this year. Make your ground rules clear and keep everything as simple as possible during this emotionally sensitive period.

It may not be possible to put your world to rights when it's in a state of constant flux. This is why living in the moment is the ideal way to be. You'll almost certainly encounter those who are pontificating on their own ways of handling things and sincerely believe that they alone have all the answers. You can beg to differ.

Trying to get some peace when the cosmos is in turbulence is never easy. Yet you can open up to those meaningful moments that generate the most happiness come what may. What matters most is becoming increasingly obvious. Particularly when it comes to the people you care about.

Use your Leo leadership to defuse difficult situations rather than add fuel to the fire. The clashes and concerns of the year are rumbling around and in some areas coming to a head yet it's your love of life that lights up the room. All energy carries a frequency that affects others so keep pulsing out the positive.

December seems to be a month of karma, where the events and experiences of the year are all coming home to roost. Undoubtedly you've got a lot going on in your head but try to put things to one side and be present for others. Absolute perfection might seem impossible but there can be beauty in things being imperfectly perfect.

Keeping the peace is your speciality as you dislike drama and conflict. So your skills will be in high demand at this time when the world is in turmoil and some of the people in your own life are less than harmonious. You might not be able to solve all issues – regard them as work in progress. But you can lead by sweetness and light example.

Intensity is at the core of your Scorpio nature which makes you ideally able to handle complex situations. December is a month to get stuck into these matters and you find that your wise counsel is sought over the festive season when others simply can't understand what's going on or how to deal with it.

Focusing on the positive comes easily to an archer. In fact it can be hard for you to find sympathy with those who endlessly dwell on the negative. If you're finding the general vibe is fraught with tension you can point out there is another way of looking at things. If one creating some space between you and the problems.

Winter Solstice is a special Capricorn time, bringing the Sun to shine on your sign and renew your life force and spirits. As Venus moves back to be with Pluto at Christmas this is an important time to acknowledge what you really want in relationships, your values and needs.

Taking a back seat might be advisable when it comes to potentially turbulent situations. After all, an Aquarian has no wish to be in the eye of the storm. You need air to breathe, space to think your own thoughts and dream your own dreams. Make sure you get enough of this in the week ahead.

The emotional temperature is somewhat changeable and you find other people are consumed with their own pre-occupations. However, as a Pisces you can find solace in the magic of this time of year. Plus you have a very special late Christmas gift arriving on the 29th when Jupiter arrives in Pisces. Something to look forward to.

