Your weekly horoscope revealed for 14 to 20 February

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

Valentine's week is vamped up by the celestial signature of Venus and Mars performing an intense tango and a Full Moon in the roaring sign of Leo. It looks as if things that had gone quiet will come back to life. You'll be able to seize the moment without so much as a backward glance!

The winged messenger of the Gods, Hermes, duly arrives on Valentine's Day with an opener in the lines of communication. Whether this is love or business, you're going to be on fire this week as the Full Moon turns the heat up and Venus and Mars sizzle together. You've waited a long time for this.

You're feeling enthusiastic about projects and plans that suddenly have lift-off, creating that go-getting sense that you adore. It fills you with the love of life, even if Cupid's arrows are destined for your heart. Now is the time to think about all the different ways that will enable you to life more fully.

Whilst Venus and Mars pulsate in Capricorn you can't get away from someone's influence and impact whether it's driving you mad with desire or infuriation! Coupled with a Full Moon, the celestial atmosphere is intense and emotionally charged. Are you going all-in or thinking twice before you respond?

The one and only Full Moon in your sign this year occurs on Wednesday, lifting Valentine's week into something of dramatic impact whether it's in the love department or elsewhere. You're not in the mood to hold back at the best of times, but given Venus and Mars are smooching in the heavens in synch with your Full Moon it's a cinematic moment.

Valentine's might be just one more thing to tick off your list, but hopefully this year it's something more than an organisational task. As the Sun is about to join both Jupiter and Neptune in your relationship sign of Pisces the next few months carry the promise of a great upturn in your capacity to connect.

As Venus and Mars sparkle together this week you're aware that certain people are creating quite a frisson in the atmosphere. You can't help noticing the high vibes that they're giving off – and whether these unsettle or delight you, it's likely that your scales will dip back and forth in response to them.

A Full Moon on the top spot in your solar chart shines a spotlight on where you're going in life. This high voltage week is powerfully activating for projects and plans that create new shapes. Don't hold back – you're at your most engaging, magnetic and creative.

Full Moon time always creates a larger-than-life energy and Wednesday's luminous orb is coupled with a grand union between Venus and Mars which guarantees events and interactions have extra impact. Aim straight and you will get a marvellous result.

A rare conjunction between Venus and Mars in your sign enables Capricorns to express feelings rather than bottle them up. So you're likely to experience a certain frisson in your interactions this week, some heat rather than cool detachment. Isn't it time you lived inside your heart not your head?

It takes a lot to get you to enter emotional territory, yet a Full Moon in Leo and the relationship angle of your chart brings you into close contact. Perhaps you need to let someone know how important they are to you. Someone special might be feeling rather lost in the crowd.

So often people fill up your time with issues not of your own making that it becomes quite usual for you to lose sight of your own needs and priorities. However, this is set to change as the generous planet Jupiter has you singled out as the recipient of a much-needed confidence boost.

