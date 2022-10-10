Your horoscope for the week ahead 10 October to 16 2022

If you're having a circular conversation with someone, this would be a good time to find an exit strategy. Whatever promises are being made, that action speaks louder than words. There's a difference between being slow and being committed and the recent Aries Full Moon has made you aware time is of the essence.

Fortunately you're not prone to flights of fancy, preferring terra firma and solid reality to enchantment. This is why you'll find yourself a cut above the rest mid-week when fantasies flop. You'll be making headway with the things that really count and the people who have their feet on the ground.

Check all your loose connections as Mars moves into the nebulous territory of Neptune and a situation could fall into a temporary void. Nothing you can't resolve, but at the moment you feel as if you're running round exercising damage control. A turnaround is in the works that will generate greater stability.

Whilst you recover from Full Moon fever you notice how overwhelmed you feel when certain elements of your life are not in order. Now is the time to put them straight for whilst you can't control everything you can most definitely eliminate those things that have been a drain. Your mood will lighten instantly.

Despite your best efforts you could feel as if you’ve been ghosted this week – but perhaps others have fallen into a confusion zone which is nothing to do with you. There could be many reasons for mixed messages, be they verbal or non-verbal. It’s not your job to translate, but simply stay centred in yourself.

Even if you feel like giving in or giving up on a person or project maybe you just need to give things some time and space. As the saying goes 'timing is everything' and the clash between Mars and Neptune midweek is a confused period. Wait for things to clear and you’ll be amazed at what transpires at the end of the week.

Mercury the communication planet arrives in Libra on Monday and touches into Jupiter's upbeat vibration mid-week. You might feel as if you're the only one with the glass half full, but on no account allow other people’s apathy to affect you. Maintaining a positive vibration is the secret to manifestation – as you'll discover.

It's the moment to differentiate between chasing rainbows or following the tried and tested path. Of course, what you normally follow is your intuition – and it rarely fails, however, you do need to add a bit of common sense in order to reach your desired outcome and to create the mix that is assurance guaranteed.

For once, you feel as if others are open to the expansion you have in mind. Your only issue is around the logistics – which are currently in meltdown. However later in the week you'll have a good idea about how to proceed and most importantly to ringfence your interests with the backing of those who can help.

Nothing matters more to you than ensuring you make steady progress, yet a clash between Mars and Neptune is likely to show you a blind spot. Nothing you can't handle but you need to be rather more adaptable than you imagined and to make allowances for those who get easily distracted.

Create some boundaries around those things that matter the most to you and you won't be vulnerable to the chaotic temp of Mars and Neptune next week. Sensible Saturn in your own sign may not be the most fun, but with him on-board you’re able to continue with work in progress and move towards your end goal.

Whilst the surreal effects of Neptune often take people out of their comfort zone, as a Pisces you are really quite happy to go on the magical, mystery tour. It appeals to your desire for enchantment and offers you inspiration when the so-called ‘real world’ seems dull. Even so, keep at least one toe on the ground!

