Weekly horoscope: 24 to 30 October 2022

ARIES

The eclipsed New Moon is a regeneration point but first you need to cut away any drains to your energetic, financial, or emotional system. How do you want to move forward and more importantly with whom? It's absolutely essential you have those people who want to grow with you.

TAURUS

The solar eclipse in Scorpio brings you to a reset place in relationships, past, present and what will be your future. It's the alchemy of this deeply intense sign that enables you to dig deep and see the threads of relating that form a pattern. Now you have the chance to let go and renew.

GEMINI

We see the hand of fate more clearly at eclipse time than any other and it seems that you're looking at a fork in the road – one direction is your pathway and the other is being blocked off. As Jupiter arrives back on your midheaven on Friday your road is lit from above.

CANCER

If joy and creativity have been lacking in recent months, Tuesday’s eclipse in the most regenerative angle of your chart urges you to carve out more time for the activities and people you love. Allowing mundane matter to chug along enables meaningful things to shine in the spotlight.

LEO

An eclipsed New Moon is an activation of a new cycle in your personal life, which will unfold during the next six months. Urges to clear your space and restore a sense of home in physical or emotional terms are messages from the universe. Make your lion’s lair a golden spot.

VIRGO

Getting hold of the premise that your perception is your reality is crucial to fact-checking your experiences. If you silenced your internal critic and became your own mentor perhaps you would see a challenge as a vital means of upping your game.

LIBRA

The solar eclipse is a celestial stock-take that reveals the low-down on how you are doing in terms of resources – both emotional and financial. Aside from other people's opinions and value systems that are not helpful in this instance. Negotiate from a place of knowing your own needs.

SCORPIO

A solar eclipse in your sign is a celestial x marks the spot. It’s your moment to power up and release anything in your history that has no relevance in your future. Everything that you let go of creates light in your being and the more light you radiate, the more you are protected.

SAGITTARIUS

You're dealing with confidential matters or things that pertain to your back-story. It's a time for energetic house-clearing rather than big bold brushstrokes in the outside world. You could look on it as gestation and incubation prior to re-birth.

CAPRICORN

As the mountain goat you like to think that sheer perseverance assures your destiny, however during eclipse season there is more than a hint of fate and synchronicity around. Whether you’re meeting elements that help or hinder, your forte is in making the best of whatever comes.

AQUARIUS

A solar eclipse on the life direction axis of your chart is either going to be a confirmatory factor or a question mark over your trajectory. In your heart-of-hearts you know whether your place in the world is exactly where you're meant to be or you're at a game-changing moment.

PISCES

Despite the intensity of the eclipse season, the good news is that abundant Jupiter is winging its way back into Pisces on Friday until Winter Solstice. Look on this time as a way of aligning with what’s opening up for you that will enhance your life, inner confidence and happiness.

