Your weekly horoscope revealed for October 17 to 23 2022

A big burst of energy greets you at the start of the week, kick-starting a wave of enthusiasm and action. Some stormy weather rolls in later urging to clear and cleanse that unfinished business. The more you do on that front now, the easier the upcoming eclipse season will be. The message is: do it now.

If it weren't for your earthy practicality you might have lost the plot years ago. However you're perfectly primed to stand your ground and let the great highs and lows crash around you whilst you carve out a sensible position that is sustainable, no matter what. It's your great life skill.

You don't need any prompting to get on with exciting ideas that can make a real difference to your life. However, you may not have bargained for ructions mid-week that stem from people's inability to trust and desire to control. You've seen that getting embroiled in negativity isn't the answer. Lead from the front.

For a while now you've observed how uptight certain individuals get when they feel their authority is challenged or their fears are triggered. Yet this might be the time to let them fight their own battles. Haven't you discovered that remaining calm and peaceful usually solves most things?

Perhaps you’re starting to realise that no matter how much work you put into getting something off the ground, you keep meeting resistance. This is a week to talk to others about logistics and to bring any reservations they may have up to the surface. Solutions come from addressing snags. You’ll be glad you did.

A lot is going on at once. Ordinarily you'd find this stimulating, yet there's a difficulty in the form of a recurring issue that requires every ounce of your time and attention. Significant and powerful exchanges could clear the air once and for all. It really is something that needs to happen.

There are literally two sides to the position you find yourself in this week. On the one hand things are going swimmingly, putting a great big smile on your face. On the other there seems to be a struggle somewhere along the line. On no account allow someone to bully you into thinking this is a big problem.

If anyone has under-estimated you in any way, shape or form they will be left in no doubt that your super-powers are surfacing. Perhaps you find it hard to believe in them yourself, but there's a real sense of turning a corner this week and breaking through. Sometimes it means more when it's all been a challenge.

It's not like you to focus on or even notice other people's hidden agendas which might be why you're surprised when they are revealed this week. Being brought face to face with what they really want it's now up to you to decide if they are actually the right people to have around you.

As a Capricorn you rarely give your feelings away and tend to keep your vulnerabilities hidden from view. So far it's worked, but you are starting to realise that certain people or situations require more than a blank canvass and you need to stand up and be counted. Begin with the death stare!

A crunch point is here which requires you to overcome something stuck. Either you wrestle it to the ground or ignore it completely and get on with the rest of your life. As Saturn is due to change direction next Sunday and pick up speed to move out of your sign in March 2023 you're nearly there after a long haul.

If certain people are driving you to distraction you only have to look further into your future to see that you're on a very different trajectory and can be free of their interference. Meanwhile, lesson the drama by literally shrinking the space they occupy in your mind. Train your thoughts on what's opening up for you.

