Tim McGraw's famous oldest daughter poses in tiny bikini in poolside photo during wedding weekend

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's oldest daughter Gracie McGraw has a fabulous sense of style, and she's proven it once again with her latest photo reel on social media!

Taking to Instagram following a celebratory wedding weekend celebrating her two friends' marriage, the aspiring Broadway star shared a series of snapshots summarising her time away, including a stunning image of herself posing by the pool.

In the picture, the 26-year-old stunned in a colorful pink and black bikini, accessorising her look with a pair of fashionable sunglasses.

Gracie captioned the pictures: "Live laugh wedding." The talented singer often shares glimpses of her life on social media, and is an advocate for body confidence.

Back in July, she took to Instagram to share an emotional message alongside a photo of herself sitting on her bed topless, as she wrote alongside the picture about self-acceptance.

Gracie McGraw stunned in a bikini photo by the poolside

"Sometimes I get in a rut where the only things I have to say about myself are negative," she began.

"A lot of the time I veil my self hatred in false confidence which leads to emotional exhaustion…… these days I’m trying to practice more and more outward self love and appreciation for my body and mind.

© Instagram Gracie McGraw is incredibly stylish

"I get caught up on the facts like !woah my titties are saggy! Or! they have gotten smaller from weight loss! which tbh don’t know if that’s true because my back pain says otherwise.

"Anyways, my point is… sometimes you need a good friend (@drewelhamalawy ) to give you a photo idea to make you get back in touch with the fact that I can slay when needed. AMEN."

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share three daughters

Gracie's message was met with a mass of comments branding her both brave and inspiring. The singer also recently opened up about her personal weight loss journey, which came about in response to a misguided critic on social media who attempted to attribute her slim physique to her usage of Ozempic - a medication which is prescribed for improving glycemic control in type 2 diabetes.

She replied: "I did use Ozempic last year, yes,” she replied, "I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it."

© Photo: Instagram Gracie with sisters Maggie and Audrey McGraw

She has also been very open about her weight loss journey and health challenges as a result of being diagnosed with PCOS, making her a relatable and inspiring role model for many suffering with the same issues.

