Faith Hill and daughters Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey show off stellar skills in rare birthday video

Happy birthday, Faith Hill! The country music superstar turns 56 today, and in honor of her special day, her loved ones are pulling out all the stops.

The eldest of her three daughters with husband Tim McGraw, Gracie, 26, was the first to share a tribute to her mom, posting a series of throwback photos in her honor.

She also shared a rare home video of herself, her mom, and her two sisters, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21, showing off their considerable skills on the mic, watch the moment below…

WATCH: Faith Hill sings with her three daughters Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey

Maggie took to her Instagram Stories as well shortly after to share an amazing collage of photos from the past and present, showcasing just how stunning Faith has always been.

"It's my bff's birthday!!!!! Love you mom," she cutely captioned her photo, and Audrey similarly posted a beautiful photograph of her mom fawning over the family dog against the sunset, writing: "I love love love you!!! Happy birthday mom."

Tim, also 56, couldn't stop himself from taking to Instagram and gushing over his wife with a loving message, sharing another stunning throwback from a music video.

© Instagram Gracie shared a series of throwbacks for her mom's birthday

He penned: "Happy birthday to the love of my life, my partner and my best friend. You light up every room you walk into. And you light up my heart and soul. I love you more than I could ever express in a million years. This is your day my love!!!!"

Maggie joked in the comments on the post: "Ugh pls adopt me," while Audrey also wrote: "The most beautiful. Inside and outside." Many other fans and friends commented as well.

The family-of-five share an extremely tight bond, cheering each other on any chance they get and gushing over one another in interviews as well.

© Instagram Maggie prepared a photo collage for her mom's big day

Recently, Tim spoke with ET about his upcoming tour, Standing Room Only Tour, and the expectation that either his wife or their three daughters, all of whom are musically inclined, would join him on stage.

"Maybe I'll talk them into it," he replied. "Maybe they'll sort of grow out of that phase a little bit where they don't want to sing with me. They'll sing with Mom, but I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them.

© Instagram Audrey shared a beautiful sun-soaked photograph in tribute

He confessed that he believed in terms of vocal ability, he was behind the women in his family. "I'm the worst singer in the family. It's true. I'm pretty good, but I'm the worst singer in the family."

All three daughters have shown an interest in the arts. Audrey is a student at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, studying at their New York City campus. Maggie was part of a band named Sister Supply while in college herself, and Gracie is an up-and-coming performer in the New York theater scene, her focus being singing.

Tim still promised a bombastic show, though, adding: "It's the first time we've done an arena tour in a long time. I'm looking forward to it. We've got some crazy spectacular production. I'm looking forward to everybody seeing it."

