﻿
9 Photos | News

8 Dog-friendly cars that you and your pet will love

Practical and stylish? Tick and tick!

8 Dog-friendly cars that you and your pet will love
You're reading

8 Dog-friendly cars that you and your pet will love

1/9
Next

5 celebrities who homeschool their children: from Stacey Solomon to Nadia Sawalha
Gareth Henricx
best-cars-for-dogs
Photo: © Custom
1/9

We're a nation of dog lovers, yet our four-legged friends are often an afterthought when it comes to car-buying priorities. How often do you see a pooch squeezed in the back of a small hatchback, or a large breed luxuriating on the back seat of a four-door saloon?

Whether it's days out, holidays or trips to the park, pet dogs are often part of the family and they need to be able to travel comfortably and safely in the car too. Our canine chums come in all shapes and sizes, so there's no such thing as a perfect car for them, but broadly speaking, estates and SUVs tick the right boxes when it comes to space, safety, visibility, comfort and ruggedness.

It's also worth remembering that Rule 57 of the Highway Code states that animals should be restrained “so they cannot distract you while you are driving or injure you, or themselves, if you stop quickly". If you're stopped by the police and they think your dog is a distraction, it's possible that you could be charged with driving without due care and attention and fined as much as £2,500 and given nine penalty points. A seat belt harness, dog cage, pet carrier or dog guard are ways of restraining animals in cars.

If you are looking for a new set of wheels, we've scanned the new car brochures to put together a selection of some of the best cars for dogs - and their owners.

best-cars-for-dogs-peugeot-rifter
Photo: © Custom
2/9

Peugeot Rifter

Practical ‘Leisure Activity Vehicles’ are the way to go if you want to combine the passenger-carrying ability of a people carrier with the load capacity of a small van. Whether you go for the Rifter, or its very similar cousins - the Citroen Berlingo or Vauxhall Combo Life - these are cool cars for the city or outdoors. They're ideal for dogs too because once you lift that enormous tailgate, there's a huge 775 litre of boot space for your furry friends to spread out.

best-cars-for-dogs-kira-e-niro
Photo: © Custom
3/9

Kia e-Niro

If you're ready to make the leap to a reasonably-priced 100% electric vehicle, but also want space for your dog, then the Kia e-Niro might be the solution. This crossover-styled EV has a genuine 280-mile range and yet has a generous boot capacity of 451 litres - that's more than a Nissan Qashqai, despite all the batteries. Your dog will enjoy the whisper quiet drive of the e-Niro and maybe all that money saved on fuel will result in some serious doggie treats? 

best cars for dogs Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo
Photo: © Custom
4/9

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

Owning a dog doesn't mean that you can't drive a sporty car with serious badge appeal. The Sport Turismo is the effortlessly cool ‘shooting brake’ version of the four-door Panamera liftback. With the dynamic drive and superb build quality we've come to expect from Porsche, it's a cracking car. With a healthy 520 litres of space in the low-loading boot, it's also practical for ferrying dogs.

MORE: Celebrities and their adorable pets

best-cars-for-dogs-volvo-v90
Photo: © Custom
5/9

Volvo V90

Volvo's been making some of the best estate cars for decades and the V90 is no exception. Its 560-litre boot offers plenty of space for a couple of dogs to have a serious snooze while you waft home. This handsome car bursting with Scandinavian chic also has a low load lip which is great for smaller and older dogs.

Accessories include a grille to separate the load compartment from passengers, a polypropylene liner to protect the boot and stop dogs sliding around, plus a bespoke dog gate which can be fitted on the left or right side - or on both sides to create two separate canine spaces.

best-cars-for-dogs-jaguar-f-pace
Photo: © Custom
6/9

Jaguar F-Pace

It may sound incongruous to be recommending a Big Cat as an ideal vehicle to transport Big Dogs, but there's no doubt that Jaguar's popular SUV fits the bill. With an impressive 650-litre boot capacity, there's bag of space, but that high load lip could be a challenge for smaller and older dogs, which is where Jaguar's pet accessories come in.

The range puts canine comfort at the forefront with a convenient rear access ramp, spill-resistant water bowl, foldable carrier, quilted luggage compartment liner and handy portable shower.

best-cars-for-dogs-land-rover-discovery-sport
Photo: © Custom
7/9

Land Rover Discovery Sport

As well as possessing Land Rover’s legendary off-road capability, the Discovery Sport seven-seater is also a comfortable and safe SUV ideal for families and dogs. Updated extensively in 2019, the range now features hybrid technology and most importantly for your faithful companion - a massive 754 litres of boot space with the third row of seats folded.

Pet Pack accessories available include a full-height partition, spill-resistant water bowl, access ramp, foldable pet carrier, tailored quilted load space liner and portable shower for those muddy walks.

MORE: Celebrities who are social-distancing at home with their pets: from Taylor Swift to Millie Bobby Brown and Lady Gaga

best-cars-for-dogs-skoda-superb
Photo: © Custom
8/9

Skoda Superb

If you're looking for a competitively priced, big estate car capable of carrying one or more dogs in comfort, then the mighty Skoda Superb should be at the top of your shortlist. There's a huge 660-litre space that's long and flat with a low loading sill ideal for pets. They'll love it once you're underway, because the Superb is a fantastically, relaxing cruiser. Naturally, there's a Pet Protection Pack available complete with dog guard, durable mat and a rear bumper protector.

best-cars-for-dogs-aston-martin-dbx
Photo: © Custom
9/9

Aston Martin DBX

And finally, if money is no object then Aston Martin's first SUV, the DBX, could be right up your street. Not only is there 632 litres of boot space, but its Pet Pack includes a partition to give pedigree pooches their own space in the boot of the car, plus a bumper protector to keep the paintwork pristine when scrabbling paws are clambering in and out.

If muddy puddles are the order of the day then the portable washer is an ideal solution for keeping the countryside on the outside of your car. Before you rush down to your nearest showroom, the DBX starts at £158,000.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...