8 Dog-friendly cars that you and your pet will love

We're a nation of dog lovers, yet our four-legged friends are often an afterthought when it comes to car-buying priorities. How often do you see a pooch squeezed in the back of a small hatchback, or a large breed luxuriating on the back seat of a four-door saloon?
Whether it's days out, holidays or trips to the park, pet dogs are often part of the family and they need to be able to travel comfortably and safely in the car too. Our canine chums come in all shapes and sizes, so there's no such thing as a perfect car for them, but broadly speaking, estates and SUVs tick the right boxes when it comes to space, safety, visibility, comfort and ruggedness.
It's also worth remembering that Rule 57 of the Highway Code states that animals should be restrained “so they cannot distract you while you are driving or injure you, or themselves, if you stop quickly". If you're stopped by the police and they think your dog is a distraction, it's possible that you could be charged with driving without due care and attention and fined as much as £2,500 and given nine penalty points. A seat belt harness, dog cage, pet carrier or dog guard are ways of restraining animals in cars.
If you are looking for a new set of wheels, we've scanned the new car brochures to put together a selection of some of the best cars for dogs - and their owners.