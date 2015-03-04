The week's best royal style: Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth and more

Princesses ruled this week’s royal style. From an Oscar after-party in Los Angeles to London Fashion Week, the fashionable ladies were out and about.

Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece wowed in a silver Alexander McQueen gown for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. She chose to keep her accessories minimal with the floral accented dress by wearing a simple clutch.

Princess Eugenie wore a simple LBD to a Coach x Serpentine party at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in London. The 24-year-old added an edgy leather jacket and strappy pointy shoes. For a pop of color, she added a red lip.

Photo: Getty Images

In Denmark, Princess Mary turned heads in a dress from BOSS’ FW14 collection. The royal spiced up her attire while attending the Elite research conference.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth was a lady in red at the 800th anniversary of the Magna Carta celebration at Buckingham Palace. She also wore a pastel minty green dress for a gathering at St. James Palace.

Who knew knee braces could look so chic! Queen Mathilde of Belgium stood tall with her brace in an orange and gray dress that may look quite similar to what Queen Maxima wore last week.

This week, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands took to the slopes with King Willem-Alexander in Austria.

