The week's best royal style: Princess Beatrice, Queen Maxima and more

Last week Princess Eugenie stepped out in a fashionable but dressed down style. This week, older sister Princess Beatrice stole the show in an outfit that was also casual but stylish all the same. Just look at her black boots with gold buckles! The young royal joined close friend Holly Branson to help launch youth empowerment event We Day UK at Wembley Arena.

Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, her grandmother Queen Elizabeth got a little more decked as she welcomed Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto to Buckingham Palace. With her tiara in place, the Queen wore a floor-length cream gown. To other festivities during the week, she stuck with the light tones in her knee-length coat.

Queen Letizia of Spain was also entertaining this week. She wore a gorgeous silver-blue lace gown by favorite designer Felipe Varela to a gala in honor of her and King Felipe VI’s guest, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and his wife Maria Clemencia. Also during the busy week, she opted for a pantsuit to attend the Rare Diseases World Day ceremony in Madrid.

Photo: Getty Images

Queen Mathilde of Belgium continued to show off her knee brace, but this week in a brighter hue. The royal wore a yellow and grey dress to a conference on Ebola. Meanwhile, Netherland's Queen Maxima looked sophisticated and fashionable while attending a meeting of WOMEN Inc. The mother of three accessorized her look perfectly with a quilted Chanel bag.

Click below to see all the week’s best royal looks: