Princess Charlotte: 10 chic outfits fit for a royal baby

Like any other major moment for the royals, everyone couldn't wait to see what Kate Middleton would wear to debut her newborn daughter Princess Charlotte to the world. Though fans were wowed by Kate's radiant appearance in a bespoke Jenny Packham dress, the little tot also caused quite a stir with her adorable cream bonnet.

Not even a day old, Charlotte was already leaving a mark in the fashion world, with fans anxiously waiting to see how Prince William and Kate will dress her next.

Princess Charlotte made her first fashion debut in an adorable bonnet Photo: Getty Images

Born on May 2, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana could be christened sometime this July, likely her first public outing. If big brother Prince George is any indication of what we can expect to see at this family tradition, then Charlotte could wear a version of an elaborate champagne or white christening gown with ornate detailing.

Overall, the Duke and Duchess like to keep their children out of the spotlight, but the world has been able to get a glimpse at Prince George’s style at various engagements, giving hints as to what the little Princess might wear in the coming year.

Prince George at his christening Photo: Getty Images

Taking into consideration Kate’s pension for color and George’s dapper duds to date, Charlotte will likely be dressed in timeless baby basics with a British touch. From pastel gingham to Burberry’s traditional check print, we’ve rounded up some guesses as to what the Princess may wear this year.

Photo: Getty Images