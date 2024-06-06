Princess Eugenie shares very rare childhood photo as she opens up about 'fear'

Princess Eugenie might be known for her conservation efforts, but on Thursday the royal took to Instagram to explain how she used to fear the ocean.

Ahead of World Oceans Day on Saturday, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson shared a childhood photo of herself playing on the beach. In the snap, a young Eugenie beamed at the camera while her face had been slathered with sunscreen. The young royal was wearing a blue swimsuit with matching hat while she played with a yellow bucket and green spade.

"I LOVE the ocean now but I was actually scared of it as a child," the 34-year-old royal revealed, adding a poll for her followers to share their feelings on the ocean.

This wasn't Eugenie's first post on the upcoming event this week, as she had previously shared a photo of herself paddleboarding across a lake during a sunset scene.

She told her followers: "Ahead of World Oceans Day I'm reflecting on some of the beautiful moments the Ocean can give us. World Oceans Day - 8th June. I'm also proud to be an ambassador. Blue Marine Foundation is a charity dedicated to restoring the ocean to health by addressing overfishing, one of the world's biggest environmental problems. This is a short video I took when I spent time with them."

One of the projects that Eugenie helped with was the charity's Solent Seascape Project, which aimed to reverse environmental damage to the ocean.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the royal explained: "When I heard about Seascape, it blew me away. I couldn't wait to come down, and seeing it first-hand is pretty cool. It’s amazing to watch these people dedicate their time to the bio-diversity of our seas, and I want to do as much as I can to help, too."

The mother-of-two also explained how her children motivated her to fight for a better planet. "Since August came into my life, it's positively impacted my desire to do more," she said.

"Priorities change when you have children; you want to do everything you can for them - and for your grandchildren. August is only two but I hope that what I'm doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too."

Eugenie has done her best to keep the environment at the forefront of her sons' minds, and she revealed this even comes into play during family trips out.

Sharing a photo of August with his cousin Sienna at London Zoo, Eugenie said: "August and his cousin Sienna love going to the London Zoo. It's part of the Zoological Society of London, a global wildlife conservation charity that helps to restore habitats and protect wildlife. Every time you visit you are supporting their work."

