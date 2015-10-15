Prince William calls Princess Charlotte 'lady-like' while Prince George is 'lively'

Prince William and Kate Middleton's little princess is becoming quite the little lady. During a trip back to Cambridge University on Thursday for the opening of the new archive center at St. John's College, the Prince opened up about his young royals. William, who has previously described his 5-month-old daughter Princess Charlotte as his "little joy of heaven," said that his daughter is very "lady-like."

Photo: Getty Images

As for his 2-year-old son Prince George, William said the cherubic boy was "lively," and further joked that the family's pet dog Lupo was good at messing up the lawn.

During his visit, the Duke was also presented with a colorful children's book for George. William, 33, was given the item while chatting to the master of the college, Professor Christopher Dobson and Mr. Dobson's wife Mary. For himself, the future King was presented with a tie featuring the college's navy and gold colors.

William was opening a new archive center at the School of Pythagoras, which has just undergone a multi-million dollar refurbishment. It is one of Cambridge's most ancient buildings that existed before the university and will now house the college's historic collection of documents.

Photo: Getty Images

William toured the center and unveiled a plaque and also met those involved in the renovation process. Several excited students gathered in the college to try and snap a few pictures of the Prince, while others watched from the windows.

After unveiling the plaque, the Duke was shown a framed excerpt of a rare 14th century copy of the Magna Carta. Last year the Queen's grandson completed a 10-week course in agricultural management, which had been specifically tailored for him.

The course at St. John's College no doubt put William in good stead for his future role of running the Duchy of Cornwall — a portfolio of land, property and investments he will inherit from his father Prince Charles.

William had roughly 20 hours per week of seminars and tutorials where he worked alongside a select few PhD students. He learned about issues facing the U.K.'s rural communities and the farming industry, topics which his father Charles is very much interested in.

The Prince is currently working as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance and is believed to donate his full salary to charity. Most of William's work is based around Cambridge airport, not far from their country home Anmer Hall.