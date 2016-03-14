Kate Middleton on her kids: Prince George has a need for speed while Princess Charlotte is 'keeping him in check'

Prince George has a need for speed! Kate Middleton shared a bit more of her son's latest milestones during an outing on Monday, when she attended the Commonwealth service with her husband Prince William, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth and other senior royals.

"He's got a scooter. He's going super fast on it," said the Duchess of Cambridge, rolling her eyes to a group of school children from St. Matthew's Primary School outside Westminster Abbey. "It's hard to keep up with him!"

It seems that the little prince is taking after his father. Kate has previously admitted that she is "filled with horror" every time her husband William goes for a spin on his motorbike. She added that she hoped George wouldn't inherit his father's passion. In spite of this, the youngster has taken a shine to anything with "big wheels." George was given a toy truck last year – his first ride – and the two-year-old likes to drive the mini tractor around the grounds of his home Anmer Hall.

Kate joked that Princess Charlotte was keeping her big brother "in check" Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess had attended the hour-long Commonwealth service just before, where the Queen's speech was broadcast. The theme of the day was "An Inclusive Commonwealth" – underlining the diversity of the Commonwealth, which is made up of more than two billion people.

Ellie Goulding performed Fields of Gold while former UN secretary general Kofi Annan also gave a speech. Naturally, all eyes were on the Queen, who is head of the 53 nations. The monarch, who turns 90 next month, shared the spotlight with other senior royals including Kate, who looked impeccably smart in an Erdem grey coat and matching hat.