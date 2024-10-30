Meghan Markle sparks reaction as former co-star shares behind-the-scenes photo

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams has sent fans into a frenzy as he shared a previously unseen snap of the former actress on set.

Patrick, who played Meghan's love interest, Mike Ross, to her character Rachel Zane on the US legal drama, posted the behind-the-scenes shots of his castmates following the release of a new episode from his podcast series.

The actor co-hosts Sidebar with Sarah Rafferty, who played legal secretary Donna Paulsen in Suits.

The black and white snap of Meghan shows the future Duchess looking off-camera, wearing a black V-neck ensemble with a dainty wishbone necklace, and her brunette locks loose around her shoulders.

© Instagram / @patrickjadams Meghan on the Suits set

Patrick's followers were quick to comment on the beautiful photograph and the nostalgia the podcast is giving them, but it also had many saying the same thing.

"Invite Meghan please," one wrote.

"Y’all need to get Meghan on the podcast," another agreed.

"I petition for Meghan to come on the podcast, plssssss," a third added.

© Getty Meghan with her Suits co-stars Sarah, Patrick, Gabriel and Rick in 2017

While it's not known whether the Duchess of Sussex will appear on any future episodes, Patrick shared how his former co-star has expressed her support for the show.

"Meghan was one of the first to respond with a lovely text message, saying that she'd love to come and help in any way possible," Patrick told the Today show.

© Getty Sarah Rafferty and Patrick J. Adams co-host the Sidebar podcast

Suits ran for nine seasons, but Patrick and Meghan bid their farewells to the show in the seventh series.

Meghan confirmed her departure as she announced her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017, with Patrick appearing as a guest star in the final season.

© Getty Sarah and her husband Santtu Seppälä at the royal wedding in 2018

Her Suits castmates were among the guests at the royal wedding in Windsor – including Patrick, Sarah, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Abigail Spencer.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan Markle's best looks

While Meghan reportedly has no plans to return to acting, she is currently working on a Netflix series that will celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship. The Duchess will serve as an executive producer on the show.

And after ending her deal with Spotify, where she released her Archetypes podcast, Meghan has signed a deal with Lemonada to make a new audio series.

LISTEN to the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast