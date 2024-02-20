Princess Leonore is the image of her mother, Princess Madeleine, in a new photo shared to mark her tenth birthday.

The Swedish royal, 41, posted a sweet snap of her eldest child on Instagram on Tuesday in celebration.

"Happy Birthday to our funny and adventurous girl! Never stop climbing all the trees that you love and dreaming about what fun things lay ahead! We love you!!" Madeleine wrote in the caption.

Leonore is pictured wearing a white top with floral embroidery and smiling at the camera as she poses in a tree.

© Instagram / @princess_madeleine_of_sweden Princess Madeleine shared a new photo of Princess Leonore on her tenth birthday

A photo of Madeleine taken around the same age in 1992 shows that Leonore is indeed her mother's mini-me.

© Action Press/Shutterstock Princess Madeleine of Sweden at the age of ten in 1992

Madeleine shares three children with her financier husband, Christopher O'Neill – Leonore, Nicolas, eight, and Princess Adrienne, five.

The family-of-five currently reside in Florida, Miami but they plan to move back to Sweden this year.

Their relocation was originally due to happen last summer but it was delayed as there hadn't been enough time for the family with all that a move entails, a spokesperson at the Swedish royal palace told newspaper Expressen.

Madeleine and Christopher first moved to Florida over five years ago, but they have also lived in New York and London.

Leonore was born at the Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York on 20 February 2014. Meanwhile, Nicolas and Adrienne were both born in Stockholm, Sweden.

As of November 2019, it was announced that Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne, and Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's eldest sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, are no longer styled His/Her Royal Highness as part of a move by King Carl XVI Gustaf to strictly associate Swedish royalty to the office of the head of state.

Prince Carl and Princess Sofia also welcomed their third son, Prince Julian, in 2021 – the king's first grandchild to be born without the style of Royal Highness.

The young royals are not expected to carry out full-time public duties in future.

Crown Princess Victoria is the current heir to the Swedish throne, followed by her daughter, Princess Estelle, who turns 12 on 23 February, and her son, Prince Oscar, seven.