Meghan Markle looked visibly embarrassed after she accidentally let slip the adorable pet name that she calls Prince Harry. While posing with the cast of the musical Hamilton after a special gala performance, Meghan was worried that she was in the way of Harry, and was filmed asking her husband: "Can you see, my love?" After some of the cast fawned over their cute exchange, Meghan said: "Oh!" then laughed bashfully at their reaction of the cast as Prince Harry blushed.

Prince Harry and Meghan with the Hamilton cast

Commenting on the beautiful moment, one fan wrote: "She is so sweet and Harry looked like he was blushing. They are one loving couple," while another added: " OH MY goodness! That's the cutest thing! " The couple watched the show with the creator of the musical, Lin Manuel Miranda, who spoke about the "surreal" experience of watching it with the sixth-great grandson of King George III (who is a character in the show). Harry, taking the microphone, then broke into mock-song, singing the first line of the British king's signature tune. "You say..." he sang, before cutting himself off – though the cast behind him were clearly delighted, jumping and clapping. "You did try, but I said no," he joked to Lin.

Lin later tweeted: "King George III's great-great-great-great-great-great grandson the Duke of Sussex sang a few bars tonight," with the wide-eye emoji. Meghan is a huge fan of the show, having seen it three times. During the evening, she asked Lin: "Have you seen it yet in London? Because I found it so amazing to watch how that plays versus here, and the response is so different but everyone loves it." The special performance of the show was held in support of HIV charity Sentebale, which was co-founded by Prince Harry.

