Nick Knowles praises Prince William for volunteering at Grenfell The pair will star in the DIY SOS Grenfell Tower special this week

Nick Knowles has been singing Prince William's praises after the royal helped him rebuild a boxing club and community centre at Grenfell Tower. Last May, the future King donned a hard hat and helped paint the walls of the new boxing club after the original was destroyed by the fire. Recalling their time together on Lorraine, Nick quipped: "He always insists on finishing whatever wall we're doing before we move on. Then he picks holes in what I do." The TV star added: "He and Harry, they're both really good lads with a really good heart and they're properly engaged."

Prince William will star in the two-part DIY SOS Grenfell Tower special, which airs this Wednesday evening and next Wednesday on BBC One. William and Nick have previously worked together on other charity projects, and their comradery is clear to see on screen. Joking that William suggested they should try out the boxing ring, Nick said: "William said, 'I'm going to do a few rounds with Nick.' I said, 'You're starting to sound like you really want to punch me in the face!' What happens if I knock him out? Do I go to the tower?"

Prince William lends a hand at Grenfell Tower site:

Loading the player...

The first episode will see Nick help rebuild the Dale Youth Amateur Boxing Club, which was based on the first floor of the tower and was credited with turning around the lives of many young people. The second episode will see a new community centre being built.

MORE: Pippa Middleton shows off growing baby bump in bikini

Nick explained: "It was decided that we should rebuild the boxing club which was in the lower floor of Grenfell which looks after thousands and thousands of young kids and keeps them off the street and teaches them respect and nutrition, things like that… and then a community centre. So we split it into two programmes." He added: "It will be run by the local community. There is such hope and positivity for the future. That's one of the joys of this particular programme."

Last May, William joined the DIY SOS team at Grenfell

William visited Grenfell in May, just four days before the royal wedding, and met local residents who were affected by the tragedy. The Prince was also introduced to volunteers who had given their time and expertise to complete the building project.

MORE: Ant visits Dec and new baby in hospital

It wasn't the first time William had visited the site of the blaze. A few days after the fire, he joined his grandmother the Queen in paying their respects at Grenfell; the royals met victims and volunteers at the Westway Community Centre, where many residents had sought emergency shelter. William, Kate and Prince Harry's royal foundation also set up the Support4Grenfell community hub in North Kensington last year, which provides mental health resources for parents and children.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.