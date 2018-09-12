This royal family surprise in jeans in new portrait What a lovely photo

Around the world, members of the royal family regularly pose for portraits, typically at special events, to mark a milestone or sometimes, they just like to surprise us! This week, the Royal Palace in Luxembourg delighted royal watchers after releasing a very down-to-earth portrait featuring the Grand Duke Henri, the Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and their five children Crown Prince Guillaume, Prince Felix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra, and Prince Sebastian. Also featured was Guillaume's wife Princess Stephanie and Princess Claire of Luxembourg, who is married to Felix. The picture – which was taken in the grounds of Berg castle – showed just how down-to-earth the family are, with all of them dressed down in jeans and loose fitting shirts.

The Luxembourg royal family posed in jeans © Grand-ducal court / Lola Velasco

The close-knit family picture follows after the news that Guillaume and Stephanie were planning to relocate to the UK to pursue their studies. It was announced in June that the royal couple were heading to London, with Guillaume going to the Royal College of Defence Studies, and Stephanie reading art at Sotheby's. Earlier in the summer, meanwhile, the family were forced to evacuate from their summer house in the early hours of the morning following wildfires that had blazed across the south of France in July.

The portrait follows after the British royal family released their own laid-back pictures at Prince Louis's christening in July. A series of stunning portraits were released, taken by photographer Matt Holyoak, with the largest group photo featuring the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and her siblings Pippa and James. Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also featured. In another picture, Charlotte in particular stole the show as she was seen holding onto her baby brother's hand. Noticeably missing were the Queen and Prince Philip, who were absent from the christening.

