Has bride-to-be Princess Eugenie just hinted at her royal wedding theme? The Princess reminisced on her "cool moments"

With less than a month to go until her royal wedding, Princess Eugenie spent some time reminiscing on her childhood on Thursday - and it could well be a hint as to what she has planned for her big day. The bride-to-be shared an adorable throwback photo from the nineties, showing her tucking into some candy floss while attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1994.

Eugenie, who was just four at the time, looked cute in a checked coat and jodphurs, with a blue shirt, tie and brown boots. The royal had her hair tied back into a messy plait and appeared to be enjoying her sweet treat in the candid snap. "#tbt to really cool moments in life!" she captioned the snap.

Princess Eugenie shared a sweet throwback photo from 1994

Within moments of being posted, the picture received a huge reaction from fans, many of whom commented on how "cute" she looked. Another wrote: "Can't wait for this angel's wedding." It could also be a nod towards what the Princess has lined up for her big day - candy floss is sure to go down a treat with her guests, and would fit in perfectly with the fun fair vibe she has reportedly planned, complete with everything from dodgems to fun fair rides, as well as plenty of cocktails.

It's not the only childhood photo Princess Eugenie has treated her followers to in the past few days. To honour Throwback Thursday at the beginning of September the 28-year-old posted a photo of herself taken on her first day of school in 1994, alongside her older sister Princess Beatrice and their mum Sarah, Duchess of York.

The bride-to-be previously posted an old school photo on Instagram

"Throwback to school days. Clearly I was more excited than Beatrice!" Eugenie wrote alongside the photo, which showed her kitted out in full school uniform as her mum held a school bag labelled with her name, Eugenie York.

Princess Eugenie has a busy month ahead as she makes final preparations for her wedding to fiancé Jack Brooksbank on 12 October. The couple will tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor, and recent reports suggest that the celebrations will last for two days, with guests rumoured to include David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

It has previously been reported that Princess Charlotte, three, and Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's five-year-old daughter Teddy will all act as bridesmaids. It is also thought that pageboys will include Maud's classmate and Eugenie's second cousin Prince George. The four-year-old son of Olivier de Givenchy and his wife Zoe is also among those to be a pageboy. Meanwhile, Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice, who she is incredibly close to, has been asked to be maid of honour.

