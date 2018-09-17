This royal just paid the sweetest tribute to his wife and children - with a very modern accessory This is adorable!

Prince Daniel of Sweden made an adorable tribute to his family on Sunday, when he stepped out for the inaugural Race and Sports Day in Stockholm alongside his wife Princess Victoria and children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. In one photograph, Daniel was spotted chatting on his mobile, showing that he has a sweet personalised phone case that features a never-before-seen shot of his wife and two children. The snap, which sees Victoria with her arms around six-year-old Estelle and two-year-old Oscar, is thought to have been taken at Estelle's sixth birthday photo-shoot. Aw!

Prince Daniel's adorable phone case

The photographs were taken at an exciting time for Daniel, who has spearheaded the new Race and Sports Day to encourage more young people to take part in sport, and to emphasise the importance of health for children and young people. The Swedish Royal Court's website reads: "It is hoped that the day will spur on children who do not currently participate in sport, and to encourage them to get involved in sport with all the advantages this brings."

Prince Daniel isn't the only royal to show his love through his phone accessories – in fact, Princess Eugenie also has a sweet personalised case with a snap of her fiancé Jack Brooksbank. Her mother, the Duchess of York, is also a fan of sentimental pieces, and often carries a tote bag featuring a photograph of her two daughters.

Princess Victoria doted on her children at the event

Like their British counterparts, the Swedish royal family have recently returned to public duty after taking their annual summer break. Victoria, Daniel and their two children even shared some adorable photographs of their holiday at Solliden Palace on their official website, revealing that little Oscar has begun learning to ride a horse. What a lovely family!

