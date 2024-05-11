Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden makes surprise 2024 Eurovision appearance amid ongoing protests

The 2024 Eurovision Contest is underway in Sweden – and Crown Princess Victoria made a surprise appearance to kick the evening off.

Following in the footsteps of Britain's Princess of Wales, who opened up the 2023 Eurovision Finals, the Crown Princess opened the ceremony with a speech to the hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.

© SVT Crown Princess Victoria opens up the Eurovision Contest

"Good evening it is my great honor to welcome you all to Sweden. I hope you will enjoy the show, and I wish all the contestants the best of luck," she said.

Victoria wore a white power suit, paired with a white T-shirt, and she stood in one of the main living rooms, revealing the opulent decorations, numerous chandeliers, and gorgeous rugs. A large bouquet of flowers was perched on a flower stand to her left.

© svt Crown Princess Victoria opens the 2024 Eurovision Contest

The Crown Princess was also in attendance at the ceremony, where she looked sophisticated in a black cape and dress, accessorized with an array of elegant silver jewellery, and was caught on camera dancing to 'Hooked On A Feeling'.

Victoria was joined Scania Governor Annelie Hulthén, SVT CEO Hanna Stjärne and Culture Minister Parisa Liljestrand for the annual event, which in 2024 is being held Malmo Sweden.

© SVT Crown Princess Victoria is in the audience at Eurovision

In 2023 Catherine, the Princess of Wales opened the ceremony with a pre-recorded instrumental piano performance as part of the opening sequence. The royal was performing the piece from the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

Kate Middleton showcases incredible piano skills in unexpected Eurovision appearance

Princess Kate chose to wear a Jenny Packham gown in blue in a symbolic nod to Ukraine, who should have been hosting the 2022 contest but were unable to due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The 2024 ceremony has also been dogged by drama, as it was reported 15,000 pro Palestine protesters gathered outside the venue, demanding Israeli contestant Eden Golan be kicked out of the final.

© TOBIAS SCHWARZ Olly Alexander representing the United Kingdom with the song Dizzy

Israel have emerged as one of the favorites to win, climbing from ninth to second after making it through the semi-final.

Croatia's Baby Lasagna are the favorites to win out of the 25 countries, with their song 'Rim Tim Tagi Dim', a rock song that tackles the issue of young Croatians leaving the country in search of a better life.

© TOBIAS SCHWARZ Croatian singer Marko Purisic, aka Baby Lasagna, representing Croatia

Swiss singer Nemo is also expected to perform well; if they win with their song 'The Code' they would become the first nonbinary Eurovision winner.

Olly Alexander, of Years and Years fame, performed for Great Britain, flying the British flag during his performance of 'Dizzy'.