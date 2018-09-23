Meghan Markle reveals her something blue was from her first date with Prince Harry The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her stunning wedding dress for the first time

Meghan Markle has revealed that her stunning dress on her wedding day contained 'something blue' from her first ever date with her future husband Prince Harry. Looking at her dress and the veil for the first since her wedding day in the new ITV documentary Queen of the World, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she took blue fabric from the dress she was wearing when she first met the Prince.

Meghan opened up about the intricate veil

The Duchess said that it was "so nice" to see her veil again, and explained: "Beautiful. Somewhere in here, there's a piece of… did you see it? The piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside? It was my 'something blue.' It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date." Meghan also opened up about the stunning embroidery on the veil, and how each flower represents one of the 53 nations of the Commonwealth. "The thinking behind for me, [was to include] some sort of representation of all 53 of the Commonwealth countries which was key," she explained. "I'd originally said to Clare Waight Keller, the designer, how can we incorporate that? Would it be the state flower, country flower of each place? And it was her idea to do wild flowers, which I think ended up being a really beautiful way to embody the feeling of it."

The dress will be on display in October

She continued: "No specific flower repeats itself. I know that was part of how they had put everything together, but I hoped when people come, they can find their flower from their country… I stuck in a couple of flowers that were important to me as well personally, but there is a California Poppy in there which has nothing to do with the Commonwealth, but it's where I'm from."

