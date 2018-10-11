Duchess Kate reveals one very cheeky thing about Prince George and her favourite hobby This is so cute!

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed one very cheeky thing that Prince George would do if he was having a go at one of her favourite hobbies, as she was shown around a photography display at the Victoria and Albert Museum on Wednesday evening. After being shown a pencil drawing by William Henry Fox Talbot she was told the camera inventor blamed his lack of ability in drawing on the pencil, which inspired him to invent photography. He wanted nature to draw its own picture on the paper instead of failing with the pencil, Martin Barnes, senior curator of photographs at the V&A, explained.

Kate seemed to love exploring the photography centre

"She said, 'George would do that!' - that is blame the pencil, which was sweet," Martin said of their conversation afterwards. He added: "She was genuinely knowledgeable and excited about photography - particularly the history. She was both interested in the technology and the results."

Kate officially opened the museum's new photography centre during her visit, and looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder embellished bouclé-tweed midi dress by Erdem, which retails at £1,395. Looking as glowing and as radiant as ever, she wore her trademark long tresses loose and flowing – and her signature natural makeup look.

The Duchess is known to have a passion for photography

Wednesday's outing was the Duchess' first at the V&A since being made the museum's patron in March, so it was no doubt a poignant event for her. She is known to be passionate about art and photography. The royal had a tour of the centre's inaugural exhibition, "Collecting Photography: From Daguerreotype To Digital" which is an exploration of photography from the 19th century to the present day, drawing from the V&A's collection of a huge 800,000 photographs.

The mother-of-three looked particularly fresh despite the fact she had an action-packed day on Tuesday, too. Kate stepped out with husband Prince William at the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit - which is an initiative to help improve mental health around the world. The event was attended by political figures, experts and policy makers who proceeded to discuss issues such as how to deal with the stigma attached to mental health - a subject very close to the royal's heart.