Meghan Markle reveals her one weakness and it might surprise you!

Meghan Markle revealed her "achilles heel" on the third day of the royal tour of Australia on Thursday. While attending the second engagement of the day - a reception given by the Governor of Victoria at Government House - the Duchess of Sussex was briefly distracted by a golden Labrador dog, and stooped down to give him a stroke. After making a fuss over him, she joked to one of the guests: "Everyone know [dogs are] my Achilles' heel!"

The royal is indeed a huge animal lover, and adopted two rescue dogs while living in Canada for her TV show, Suits. Speaking about her pets during her engagement interview with Prince Harry, she said: "I have two dogs that I've had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups. And one is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is - yes he's in the UK, he's been here for a while." The Duke and Duchess also recently revealed that they have adopted a second dog - a black Labrador - together along with Megan's rescue beagle, Guy.

Meghan with her pet beagle

Meghan called her new pooch a "she" while chatting to guests at the Survivors' Network in Brighton back in early October, and joked that people keep "getting her name wrong", shutting down reports that they had named their dog 'Oz'. Prince Harry has also opened up about their new addition while spending the day in Sussex, telling part of the crowd: "My name is Harry. I have two dogs with my lovely American wife." Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they are expecting their first baby together earlier this week, and the mum-to-be showed her blossoming baby bump for the first time during the event in Melbourne. Until now, Meghan has been dressed in loose-fitting shirts and coats, but the chic Dion Lee dress she wore during a day of engagements showcased her neat bump to perfection.

