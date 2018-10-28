Meghan Markle keeps it chic in green Club Monaco trench during local meet-and-greet in Wellington Prince Harry and Meghan are almost coming to the end of their 16-day royal tour

Following her glamourous appearance last night, the Duchess of Sussex once again stood out from the crowd as she continued with her trip in Wellington, New Zealand on Monday. Accompanied by Prince Harry, the 37-year-old - who is expecting her first child - appeared to be in great spirits as she met with locals at Maranui Cafe to discuss mental health projects in the country. She nailed the off-duty chic look with aplomb, wearing a black pair of Outland jeans, a matching Jac and Jack top with a seaweed green trench coat by Club Monaco (worth £232.23) and black suede ankle boots.

Meghan's first overseas royal tour has seen the expectant mother put her best sartorial foot forward on numerous occasions. She has worn clothes which have reflected each of the hosting countries she has visited as well as highlighting her own personality. For her first engagement, the expectant mother opted for an ivory shift dress by Karen Gee, created by Sydney -based designer - clearly a nod to the hosting country. The classic number was aptly named 'Blessed' – which seems fitting since it was the first outing the royal couple made since announce their baby news.

Meghan then delighted crowds in Melbourne in a chic navy dress designed by Australian designer Dion Lee. She then slipped into a Club Monaco creation and re-wore a Martin Grant trench in yet another subtle reference to Aussies with those native brands. Last week, she paid tribute to her close friend Serena Williams by sporting one of her blazers. She also honoured her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, with her recent jewellery selection, much to the delight of royal fans.

However there was one blip; the stylish royal left a label on her Self Portrait dress which made headlines all around the world. The 'fashion faux-pas' was a rare occurrence for the Duchess, who is usually faultless at all times. The royal couple are still on their whirlwind 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

