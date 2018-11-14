Prince William laughs at royal protocol with young dinner guests He joked about updating it!

During his visit to a Centrepoint homelessness service in South Yorkshire on Wednesday, Prince William showed his relaxed side by laughing at the protocol guidelines given to people before his arrival with Kate. While sitting down for the lunch that he had helped prepare with his wife, William joked with the woman sitting next to him about a little card they’d been given to help with how to address the royal couple and other protocol. Among other advice, it recommended calling royals "Your Royal Highness" and, on second mention, "Sir or Ma’am (rhymes with tram)." Chelsea Jenkins, who sat with the Prince, said: "He just laughed about it. He said something about updating it. He was wonderful, easy to talk to. It has helped us and puts awareness out there that there are young people that need help and that Centrepoint have done that."

William and Kate have dinner

Before sitting down to eat the meal with staff and guests, Kate had joked about the bad job she had done at slicing the bread! "Don't look at how evenly I cut it," she joked, as she sliced the loaf while William stirred some soup. "I think I cut some rather big slices," she added, before William laughed: "Don't be put off by the size of Catherine's bread. They’re enough to wedge the door." The centre they visited supports over 60 homeless young people from the local area every day and William has been a patron of the charity since 2005.

The Cambridges visited South Yorkshire on Prince Charles' 70th birthday, after which they travelled to Buckingham Palace to celebrate in the evening with a private party. Charles will be joined by the rest of the Royal Family, and members of royalty from across Europe.

