Blue Beauty! Kate stuns in the coat dress of dreams on visit to Rotherham The wife of Prince William dazzles in her latest outfit

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Rotherham in South Yorkshire where they officially opened McLaren Automotive’s new Composites Technology Centre. Kate looked incredible as always - stunning onlookers in a blue coat dress by Eponine London and she carried a bag by Smythson. She wore her long brunette hair in her trademark bouncy blow dry and her makeup looked typically flawless - nude lipstick and a flick of black eyeliner accentuated her stunning features. The action-packed day was an interesting one for the royal couple - the new McLaren Composites Technology Centre will be used to innovate the process of designing and constructing lightweight carbon fibre 'tubs', which form the internal shell of all McLaren cars. Kate and William were shown the prototype manufacturing line that includes industrial processes for cutting and fitting carbon fibre.

Blue-ti-ful!

Wednesday's appearance comes fresh from a busy weekend where the royal family marked Remembrance Day. On Saturday evening, Kate joined her husband at London's Royal Albert Hall for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. The mum-of-three dressed demurely in a super-sleek, classic black Roland Mouret dress which skimmed her frame perfectly.

The Duchess added Jimmy Choo high heels, pearl cluster earrings and pinned to her lapel was her three poppies, which was the main focus of her outfit. Kate joined The Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the event to pay tribute to the nation's war heroes. Also in attendance were The Duke of York, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The following day, Kate joined the Duchess of Sussex and Her Majesty The Queen to honour the nations' war heroes at the Cenotaph. Kate looked beautiful as always, in a black coat that had a cream high neck and statement buttons. She finished her look with a smart hat.