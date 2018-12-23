Prince Louis celebrates special milestone as part of royal festivities What a special time for the young Prince

Prince Louis was looking forward to his first ever Christmas over the weekend, but first he had a special milestone to celebrate with his family. The little Prince turned eight months old on Sunday, which was the day before Christmas Eve. He'll be spending the festivities with his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with his brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte, who will no doubt be spoiling young Louis during this special time of year. The celebrations will fully kick off on Christmas Eve, when the Cambridges join the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family at Sandringham where they will open presents with the Queen. Lucky Louis is likely to find his presents in an adorable, personalised sack that was sent to him earlier this month - and perhaps he'll find a little something extra to mark his eight month birthday.

Princess Charlotte kisses her little brother

We first met Kate's third child the day after he was born on 23 April 2018 in Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington. Kensington Palace announced at the time: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Fans have since only seen a small collection of photographs of Louis, including an adorable shot of his big sister kissing him, which was taken by the Duchess soon after he was brought home from the hospital. The royals all came together to celebrate his christening in July, when his first official portrait was taken as his mother Kate cradled him in her arms. More recently, a photo was released which showed Prince Charles playing with his grandson, and he appeared in his first Christmas card photograph with the rest of the Cambridges.

