Proof that Meghan Markle isn't slowing down as she enters her 3rd trimester The Duchess is expecting her first baby in spring

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex may be about to enter her third trimester, but she is showing no signs of slowing down. Kensington Palace has just announced a slew of engagements for Meghan, including a day trip to Bristol with her husband Prince Harry. On Wednesday 30 January, the mum-to-be will visit the National Theatre in her first official outing as patron. The following day on Thursday 31 January, she will carry out an engagement with another of her patronages, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, while on Friday she will travel to Bristol.

At the National Theatre, Meghan, a former actress and champion of the arts, will explore the work the organisation does. She will meet current and former apprentices who are working as technicians in various departments including carpentry, metalwork and painting. Before leaving, the pregnant royal will be treated to a War Horse-inspired performance by primary school children.

Meghan's finest maternity looks:

Loading the player...

On Thursday 31 January, the Duchess will call on another of her patronages that was announced at the beginning of January, the Association of Commonwealth Universities. She will meet students from the Commonwealth now studying in the UK and will hear about how the ACU is working to provide education for less-privileged people.

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts pack on the PDA

The following day, Meghan will join Prince Harry on a day trip to Bristol. They will take part in a walkabout to try and meet as many locals as possible before visiting organisations that support the community. Harry and Meghan will tour the recently renovated Bristol Old Vic theatre. The couple will also stop by Empire Fighting Chance, a boxing club that aims to fight the impact of deprivation on young people's lives through boxing.

Meghan has said she is due in April/May

MORE: Kate has been wearing this gorgeous accessory since before she first started dating Prince William

The royals, who are set to become parents this spring, will perhaps give fans an update on Meghan's pregnancy during the Bristol walkabout. During a visit to Merseyside in January, Meghan chatted to dozens of fans and revealed that she is six months pregnant and due at the end of April or beginning of May. The royals also said they are keeping the baby's gender a surprise.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.