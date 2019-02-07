How Duchess Meghan regularly hosts her star pals at Nottingham Cottage – and you might be surprised what they get up to This sounds so cosy!

The Duchess of Sussex often welcomes her close friends to stay at the Nottingham Cottage home she shares with Prince Harry, according to a new People magazine report. Speaking of the couple's low-key life together at the palace, one of Meghan's confidantes said: "We’ve all been to their cottage. It’s small and she’s made it cosy, but the perception of their lifestyle and the reality are two different things. Meg cooks for herself and Harry every single day."

Meghan often hosts her famous friends at Nottingham Cottage

A 'friend from LA' told the publication: "We had a couple of days together recently. Her husband was out of town on work. In the room she made up for me, there was a candle lit by the bed, slippers and a robe. We were the only two in the house. It was our time. She made the most lovely meals.

"She made tea every day. It was raining and muddy outside, so the dogs got all dirty, and she's wiping them off with towels. How much she loves her animals, how much she loves her friends, how much she loves feeding you, taking care of you - none of that has changed."

Five anonymous friends spoke out to People to give an insight into Meghan's life behind the lens, revealing they worried about the emotional trauma she has suffered during her pregnancy. It comes after HELLO! exclusively reported that Kensington Palace staff are spending hours each week moderating sexist and racist comments directed at both the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex. Talking about some of the stories which have appeared in the press, one former co-star said: "Meg has always sat silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths."

The former actress recently hosted her good friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin at her Kensington Palace home, and fans got an insight into her rustic décor choices after he posted a photograph of their brunch on Instagram. The snap shows a distressed rustic table, a black and white table runner and a selection of stoneware crockery, which has been identified as part of Soho Home's 'Country House' collection. He adorably captioned the snap: "Back to our Tig days... Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!"