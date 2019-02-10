Kate Middleton had the shock of her life on BAFTAs red carpet – see incredible photo The Duchess of Cambridge bumped into two royal superfans

The Duchess of Cambridge was enthusiastically greeted by two royal fans as she walked the BAFTAs red carpet on Sunday night. Kate, who was joining her husband Prince William at the star-studded event, looked visibly surprised as she turned to say hello to Karen Anvil, of Watlington, Norfolk, and her daughter Rachel. Karen told us: "My daughter took this one! Rachel said to the Duchess that she looked beautiful – this was her reaction! We got very lucky with our iPhones, didn't we? We are so happy as she is our favourite."

The photo that Karen uploaded on Twitter showed the Duchess in complete shock but smiling widely. Karen asked Kate if she recognised them, and while the royal said no, Karen added: "She liked Rachel though! She even turned back round and said thank you to her. So sweet!"

Kate looked visibly surprised on the red carpet

Kate last ran into the royal superfans at Christmas at Sandringham; Karen and her daughter Rachel also saw the Fab Four during the festive season in 2017, when she took a wonderful photo of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan smiling directly at her. The picture made the cover of HELLO! magazine and other publications and newspapers at the time.

Following her photographic success, Karen was invited to attend the BAFTAs by Apple and EE. Karen has previously told HELLO!: "I'm more excited than you would know. My daughter is bouncing off the walls. I was invited by Apple and EE because they liked my royal photos! I'm absolutely stunned that my photos have led to such things! I mean, you only dream of such things don't you?"

Kate looked absolutely gorgeous in white

Prince William and Kate were guests of honour at the BAFTAs on Sunday night. The Duke and Duchess made a dazzling entrance, with Kate absolutely stunning in a bespoke Alexander McQueen gown. The white, one-shouldered dress featured a floral motif and ruffled detailing. Kate, 37, matched her gown with a pair of diamond and pearl earrings that used to belong to Princess Diana, and a silver clutch. She looked absolutely gorgeous for her glitzy night out!

