WATCH: Duchess Meghan takes moment to check on baby bump during engagement

Duchess Meghan takes moment to check on baby bump during engagement

It's been a busy weekend for the Duchess of Sussex, as she continues a string of engagements on her tour of Morocco with Prince Harry. Considering she is in her third trimester of pregnancy with her first baby, Meghan is doing an impressive job. The Duchess even managed to squeeze in a moment to check in on her bump during an engagement, as this sweet video shows. While sitting down during a visit to the 'Education For All' boarding house in the Atlas Mountains, the mum-to-be's bump grabbed her attention as she quickly looked down - perhaps her excited baby is looking forward to its Moroccan babymoon?

